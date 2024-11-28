Let's see it agreed to first. Lots of times these premature announcements are just from fights being offered, not contracts being signed. I'm sure they offered Jones the fight vs Tom but that doesn't mean it's going to be signed. Tom will sign in a minute but Jones really doesn't seem to want that fight, and neither do his fans.



Let's be real here - a lot of the fans Tom has are fans who want to see Jones lose - and I'm one of them, so don't feel attacked, guys. I think Tom is a very tough fight for Jones right now. And everybody seems to know it, which is why Jones has been clear that he doesn't want the fight and why I would be surprised if this fight is signed considering how much Jones has already rejected it.



So let's wait and see it be officially announced before we celebrate. Let's also remember that Jones is getting up there in age and may not be at his physical best anymore, especially if it doesn't happen until July. It's a high risk fight for Jones and the legacy he's trying to build for himself. If he wanted this fight, he wouldn't have fought Stipe.