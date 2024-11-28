Rumored Jon Anik: "Informed" Jones Vs Tom HAPPENING International Fight Week, 2025

kid-dance-in-stadium-happy-kid-dance-in-stadium.gif
 
If Jon takes this fight, I will actually gain a small amount of respect for him.

Exciting to think about, but I will hold off on doing a happy dance until we get an official announcement. That'd be a hell of an event.
 
Jon might actually take the fight. He seems bothered by people calling him a duck and I think beating Stipe so easily gave him more confidence.

Excluding PEDs there is no denying Jones is the GOAT. If he somehow beats Aspinal that puts him in another stratosphere. Regardless of how much you hate the guy.

Aspinal might be too much for Jones at this stage. Very intriguing fight for sure. Might be the only fight where Jones isn't favored to win.
 
Mr Informer, I licky, Boom Boom Down

snow-informer.gif
 
Ironheart said:
If Jon takes this fight, I will actually gain a small amount of respect for him.

Exciting to think about, but I will hold off on doing a happy dance until we get an official announcement. That'd be a hell of an event.
No you won''t. Your type is gonna pull another Gane and claim Tom was never that good after Jones beats him.
 
Let's see it agreed to first. Lots of times these premature announcements are just from fights being offered, not contracts being signed. I'm sure they offered Jones the fight vs Tom but that doesn't mean it's going to be signed. Tom will sign in a minute but Jones really doesn't seem to want that fight, and neither do his fans.

Let's be real here - a lot of the fans Tom has are fans who want to see Jones lose - and I'm one of them, so don't feel attacked, guys. I think Tom is a very tough fight for Jones right now. And everybody seems to know it, which is why Jones has been clear that he doesn't want the fight and why I would be surprised if this fight is signed considering how much Jones has already rejected it.

So let's wait and see it be officially announced before we celebrate. Let's also remember that Jones is getting up there in age and may not be at his physical best anymore, especially if it doesn't happen until July. It's a high risk fight for Jones and the legacy he's trying to build for himself. If he wanted this fight, he wouldn't have fought Stipe.
 
Regardless of who wins, it's good that this fight happens.
 
TerrorTimmy said:
If he wanted this fight, he wouldn't have fought Stipe.
If there's one thing we can be sure Jon wanted it's to be able to say to himself that he beat the UFC heavyweight GOAT. He was always going to want to keep the Stipe fight. Which isn't to say that he wants or ever wanted to fight Tom, just that wanting to fight Tom would never for an instant have gotten in the way of Jon wanting to fight Stipe first.
 
Why tf does Jon Anik care if Jones gets paid
 
Jon vs Tom should occur on International Fight Week 2026 for America's 250th birthday
 
