Johnny Eblen Spends 85k on an OnlyFans Model

Johnny Eblen Spends 85k on OF Model

I wonder if its just a publicity stunt, but Johnny Eblen supposdely blew 85k on a OF girl.

Seems like a lot of cash to blow just for sex.
PFL’s acquisition of Bellator formed a new MMA promotion named “Global MMA powerhouse”. And one of the upcoming matches under the promotion is going to be the one between Johnny Eblen and Impa Kasanganay…

However, Eblen’s recent extravagant expenditure on popular OnlyFans model Jessenia Rebecca has left his supporters surprised.
The pair were captured on video, indulging in a lavish shopping spree that reportedly amounted to $85,000.
It has been reported that Eblen and Rebecca do not share a romantic relationship, but that didn’t seem to stop the Bellator champion on spending a lot of money on the OnlyFans model.
And the breakdown of the shopping spree? It’s said to have been: $30,000 at Alex The Jeweler, $25,000 at Dior, and another $30,000 at Louis Vuitton.
