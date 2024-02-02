Hart Break Kick 97
Eastwood debut as a director in 71, Carpenter in 74, whose film's do you enjoy more?
Clint Eastwood (2x Oscar Winner for Best Picture and Director)
1. High Plains Drifter
2. The Outlaw Josey Wales
3. Heartbreak Ridge
4. Unforgiven *
5. A Perfect World
6. The Bridges Of Madison County
7. Mystic River
8. Million Dollar Baby *
9. Letters From Iwo Jima
10. Gran Torino
11. The Changeling
12. Invictus
13. The Mule
14. Sully
15. Richard Jewell
16. Sudden Impact
17. Pale Rider
18. American Sniper
John Carpenter
1. Darkstar
2. Assault on Precent 13
3. Halloween
4. Escape From NY
5. The Thing
6. The Fog
7. Christine
8. Starman
9. Big Trouble in Little China
10. They Live
11. Prince of Darkness
12. In the Mouth of Madness
13. Memoirs of An Invisible Man
14. Escape From LA
15. Ghost Of Mars
16. Village of the Damned
17. Vampires
18. The Ward
