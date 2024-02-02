Movies John Carpenter vs Clint Eastwood

Favourite

  • Carpenter

  • Eastwood

Results are only viewable after voting.
Hart Break Kick 97

Hart Break Kick 97

Pitbull Owner
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2020
Messages
20,057
Reaction score
42,176
Eastwood debut as a director in 71, Carpenter in 74, whose film's do you enjoy more?



Clint Eastwood (2x Oscar Winner for Best Picture and Director)

main-qimg-e5eac1f9517dac2140381a7e09853a05-pjlq.jpeg


1. High Plains Drifter
2. The Outlaw Josey Wales
3. Heartbreak Ridge
4. Unforgiven *
5. A Perfect World
6. The Bridges Of Madison County
7. Mystic River
8. Million Dollar Baby *
9. Letters From Iwo Jima
10. Gran Torino
11. The Changeling
12. Invictus
13. The Mule
14. Sully
15. Richard Jewell
16. Sudden Impact
17. Pale Rider
18. American Sniper



John Carpenter

blog-john-carpenter-hero-081823-jpg.1027344


1. Darkstar
2. Assault on Precent 13
3. Halloween
4. Escape From NY
5. The Thing
6. The Fog
7. Christine
8. Starman
9. Big Trouble in Little China
10. They Live
11. Prince of Darkness
12. In the Mouth of Madness
13. Memoirs of An Invisible Man
14. Escape From LA
15. Ghost Of Mars
16. Village of the Damned
17. Vampires
18. The Ward
 

Attachments

  • blog-john-carpenter-hero-081823.jpg
    blog-john-carpenter-hero-081823.jpg
    241.5 KB · Views: 7
Tough one.



John Carpenter is to action / horror what Sam Peckinpah is to Westerns.



Clint's has a bigger resume, that's all ill say.
 
Carpenter. Never even knew Clint Eastwood directed movies. Honestly only even heard of a few of those Clint Eastwood movies.
I don't even think they belong in the same category.
Carpenter and its not even close.
 
I think Eastwood has more legit good movies and also the best movie between the two of them. Carpenter is no joke though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,528
Messages
55,007,470
Members
174,548
Latest member
timmytimlinson

Share this page

Back
Top