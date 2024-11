The other day I was in a discussion about racism or reverse racism if you want to call it that. Found this gem about someone being discriminated against for being straight at a big canadian bank:Snippet:In court last month Mr Jagadeesh described how in a one-on-one meeting on September 15 2015 his boss told him that every male manager in the office was gay or bisexual, and that there was 'no hope' of him becoming a manager unless he joined this 'group'.The employee claims the boss then told him to 'be smart and learn' after explaining that sexual orientation was the reason why young male employees with little experience were promoted ahead of him.Mr Jagadeesh claims male employees were 'sexually exploited' in order to gain the promotions they wanted.