Joe Riggs: I made 400 grand during the time when sponsorships...

"I made 400 grand in the best year of my career," he noted, at a time when sponsorship of name fighters was big. "The last year, I made $67,000 and that was the least I ever made since I first made it. That

Joe Riggs talks about the money he made when he was in the ufc when he ufc was becoming famous thanks to ultimate fighter in 2005, riggs ufc career was from 2004-2006.Keep in mind, though an exciting fighter in ufc, he would win one and lose the following match.I love the Joe "Diesel" Riggs, I hope he can make a comeback, glad that he is not complaining about pay but rather he is saying that if he cant keep winning then he will do something else which in his case being a full time cop. :icon_sad: