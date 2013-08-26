Joe Riggs: I made 400 grand during the time when sponsorships...

Joe Riggs talks about the money he made when he was in the ufc when he ufc was becoming famous thanks to ultimate fighter in 2005, riggs ufc career was from 2004-2006.

Keep in mind, though an exciting fighter in ufc, he would win one and lose the following match.

I love the Joe "Diesel" Riggs, I hope he can make a comeback, glad that he is not complaining about pay but rather he is saying that if he cant keep winning then he will do something else which in his case being a full time cop. :icon_sad:


http://www.mmafighting.com/2013/8/2...ck-from-drug-and-depression-issues-to-star-in

"I made 400 grand in the best year of my career," he noted, at a time when sponsorship of name fighters was big. "The last year, I made $67,000 and that was the least I ever made since I first made it. That
Riggs isn't in the UFC anymore so off to the MMA discussion this thread goes

Never really a fan but I hope he does well in Bellator
 
If someone with a family is going to fight for a living, he has to take every facet of his career seriously.

He needs to have the right representation making the right deals, and he has to fight to win, period.
 
Good luck to the Diesel. But, if you make 400k in a year did you not at least save a little of it?
 
400K is not bad for a fighter his level
 
shengthao said:
Good luck to the Diesel. But, if you make 400k in a year did you not at least save a little of it?
"used to living at a certain level" is code for we blew it all on unnecessary shit.
 
TFanatic said:
"used to living at a certain level" is code for we blew it all on unnecessary shit.
That made me wonder too.


You made 400,000k one year and got used to a certain way of living? I'm always I the fighters side but if that's the case you fucked up
 
400k a year, thats a good 10 years . his fault for living like a king
 
TFanatic said:
"used to living at a certain level" is code for we blew it all on unnecessary shit.
Yep. I get what you mean. I wonder what that level of living is. I know it's easy to say from an average Joe; but, if I had a fat paycheck I would think that would not keep happening. How much can I put away? How much do I really need now?
 
I'm sure he lost all those sponsorships when he got blitzed by Diego Sanchez. I wonder if he gets residuals for the number of times the UFC has re-shown that clip?
 
$67K is the worst he's done and isn't enough to take care of a family of four, so he's going to quit and go to work for $57K?
 
i cant believe hes only 30! figured hed be almost 40.... feel like ive been watching the guy forever
 
Dr J said:
$67K is the worst he's done and isn't enough to take care of a family of four, so he's going to quit and go to work for $57K?
Basically. In an extremely dangerous job of law enforcement to
 
TFanatic said:
"used to living at a certain level" is code for we blew it all on unnecessary shit.
See, I thought the same thing but I didn't want to sound like a dick.

People are just too entitled in this country.

What you need, is what they sellin.
 
Dr J said:
$67K is the worst he's done and isn't enough to take care of a family of four, so he's going to quit and go to work for $57K?
doesn't make sense

all u ppl complaining about fighter pay look at your own salaries if u got one and think maybe these guys are very irresponsible with money

not all of them but most
 
