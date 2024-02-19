Joe Lauzon is semi-retired and may comeback for Conor fight...

It was mentioned that he is semi-retired and would only comeback for an intriguing fight. Conor needs a tune up fight, had no problem calling Diego Sanchez. Meanwhile Joe Lauzon was from TUF 5 which was fought and won by Nate. Oddly enough, he never fought Nate but he has a win over Diego and Mac who are two TUF winners.

So I think Joe Lauzon would be a great fight and not to mention that Conor was supposed to fight Cole Miller until Cole threw a hissy fit about money or something and so lets see Lauzon vs McGregor.


Conor could win this fight with mid-difficulty if Joe does not activate his ground skills to wear him down and that would be a tough night for Conor 4 sure!
 
Kinda BS to say "may come back" like he said something about that instead of you saying "what if."
 
<>BREAKING NEWS</>

Clark Rogers MAY consider stepping in as Conor's next opponent if the price is right!

Run with that, fellas. Massive info just dropped ITT.
 
