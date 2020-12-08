Joe Bourbon’s Basement Pub – A Sanctuary for All Lifters

Welcome O' Brother of the Iron

While you wait for the rack, have a seat and sip on BCAAs.

Hear the tales of the old lifters who benched 500lbs “back in the days”.

Reflect on your squat depth, and imagine a gym where bros would be instinct.

The TVs are running 90s re-runs of World’s Strongest Man, and Pantera keeps us motivated through the PA.

Grab some chalk, in here we're all in.​
 
About bloody time! I'll get the first round lads.
 
The last pub went on for an the entire trump presidency. Wtf.
 
How are you guys going to be celebrating Christmas this year? Will COVID restrictions in your area mean you are limited on how many people you can see?

I was meant to be going to New York on the 26th (booked it before all this happened) but the hotel has closed until 2021 and my flights are cancelled, so that's not going to happen.
 
Depends on if my brother-in-law wants to meet up. Otherwise I'll probably just hit an open mat and chill
 
I will be completely alone this year, restrictions are in place until mid January here and there is a order prohibiting social gatherings.
 
There's a full lockdown where I live (Alberta) AND where my family and friends live (Quebec). I'm going home to visit them anyway, but the fines can run up to $6,000 for being at an address where you do not live. I only get to see them once a year though, so it's worth the risk.
 
Nothing going on for me. I was hoping my partner (I am coupled up now) would be here in Liberia by now but she is stuck in the US sorting out passports and other things. I could head out to a beach resort or something but my appetite for travel is really limited when I am on my own. So will probably just go to a seaside restaurant on Christmas day, play Pokemon with my daughter online, have a few drinks. Maybe spend a bit of time by the pool.
 
This will be my wife’s first Christmas without her family so she’s kinda bummed about it but we’re making the best of it. As of now I don’t think the apocalypse restrictions will be tightened here between now and the holiday so at least that won’t have much of an impact.

Now that I’m making decent money I’m trying to compensate for her by buying a lot of Christmas gifts for her family and us. It’s a bandaid but it seems to be helping.

Hope you have a nice holiday guv!
 
6k?!? Cheese and crackers!!
 
6 grand? Thats absolute tyranny.
 
I ordered a kettlebell. Some physical activity is in my near future pub.

Also I have crushed my rye and cokes since the lock down started. Regular, maple, vanilla, dark, looking for salted caramel now. More likely they were double rye and cokes...and even more likely they were triples. Ounces are deceptively small when measuring fluid.
 
Home gym/office is almost done being setup. Just missing a beer fridge and an actual computer chair, and I'll be ready to hang out with you heathens all day.

office.jpg

@Bloodhy did you wind up going to Quebec? I feel like having an Ontario plate there would just be asking to get fined, so I didn't go this year.
 
I did, and it was well worth it! We ended up renting a cabin in the woods, far away from town, creating our own bubble and having peace of mind. It was a good opportunity to go off-roading with the 4runner as well, which was a lot of fun. Seeing my friends and family was the highlight though.

@Aleks Sytsevich How was pricing on that kettlebell? I bought two dumbells, you'd think they're made of gold with the price I paid.
 
Price was “too much”. $97 for 53lbs. But it’s something that takes almost no room and will allow me to get some work in. I could probably fit a rack in here, but the prices and availability are not great currently with local dealers.
 
