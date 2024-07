Rygu said: Their options beyond Biden are quite weak I understand their hesitancy. Click to expand...

They're basically a military without a leader right now. They have absolutely no idea what they're doing, and it's becoming more and more apparent with each passing day, that all they know how to do is lie about how bad shit is and pray people believe them. That's pretty much the entire administration in a nutshell.The Dems are playing a very dangerous game of credibility. They have truly lied themselves into a mess they can't get out of. If they replace him, they're basically admitting that they were lying their asses off about him. If they don't, they have to continue to lie about his condition.They're so utterly fucked.