JM Press vs Board Press

Which do you prefer for Bench assistance

  • 1)Board Press

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2)JM Press

    Votes: 1 100.0%
  • Total voters
    1
KnightTemplar

KnightTemplar

Green(Goblin)Belt
Yellow Card
Joined
Feb 10, 2009
Messages
56,644
Reaction score
39,906
Which, if either, do you guys think is a better Bench assistance exercise?
 
KnightTemplar said:
Which, if either, do you guys think is a better Bench assistance exercise?
Click to expand...
Board press is usually used for equipped benching where you get a huge assist out of the hole with a shirt. That said, it would fall into supplemental work because it so closely mimics the original movement. JM press would be an accessory lift because it's more of an extension than a press. They're both valuable but I'd say the JM press is probably better for overall bench performance. Unless lockout is specifically an issue for you.
 
deadshot138 said:
Board press is usually used for equipped benching where you get a huge assist out of the hole with a shirt. That said, it would fall into supplemental work because it so closely mimics the original movement. JM press would be an accessory lift because it's more of an extension than a press. They're both valuable but I'd say the JM press is probably better for overall bench performance. Unless lockout is specifically an issue for you.
Click to expand...

Thank you. I didn't realise that BP was more suited to Geared Lifting.

Lockout isn't a specific issue for me. My Bench sucks at all stages. ;)
 
For someone like yourself with bad shoulders I would replace standard benching with board pressing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,285
Messages
56,111,343
Members
175,072
Latest member
Black Noble

Share this page

Back
Top