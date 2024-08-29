JM Press vs Board Press

KnightTemplar said: Which, if either, do you guys think is a better Bench assistance exercise? Click to expand...

Board press is usually used for equipped benching where you get a huge assist out of the hole with a shirt. That said, it would fall into supplemental work because it so closely mimics the original movement. JM press would be an accessory lift because it's more of an extension than a press. They're both valuable but I'd say the JM press is probably better for overall bench performance. Unless lockout is specifically an issue for you.