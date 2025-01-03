Croo67
New details have emerged about the UK's grooming gangs, which saw thousands of children raped over a 16-year period predominately by 'men of Pakistani heritage'.
The new information includes details on parents of the abused being arrested after attempting to rescue their children from houses where the abuse took place, a 15-year-old marrying her (adult) abuser in a Muslim wedding ceremony with her social worker present, and abusers seemingly having knowledge of reports to the police.
The details come just days after the UK Government rejected multiple requests for an inquest into the handling of grooming gangs in Oldham.
