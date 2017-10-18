JFK assassination archives due to open in 8 days (cia/fbi looking to block)

54 years later. I think the fbi and cia want the release pushed back another 25 years. Perhaps there's some interesting stuff in there that they don't want to answer to.


A bipartisan group lawmakers are requesting President Trump not block the release of never-before-seen documents related to John F. Kennedy's assassination, which are scheduled to be released this month.

Unless Trump intervenes, the National Archives has until Oct. 26 to release the documents pertaining to Kennedy's assassination in 1963. The date was established by the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992.

The documents primarily consist of CIA and FBI documents. The agencies have not said if they've requested Trump prevent them from being released, but congressional and government sources told Politico for a piece published in August that at least two federal agencies, most likely the CIA and FBI, are expected to press Trump not to release the documents.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/l...ion-documents-before-deadline/article/2636575
 
Jesus, talk about feeding into the CT nut jobs.

Just release it already. Almost everyone associated with it are dead anyway.

New Flash - The CIA is into shady shit.
 
I bet the theory of that FBI guy with the M16 in the car behind Kennedy hitting a bump and accidentally popping JFK in the head is true.
 
Let me guess. He was shot from the front? How could Kennedy's head move back if he was shot from the back? Yes, I've seen the whole ballistics re-enactment documentary. They kind of 'skate' around that question. Physics alone dictates that if the head moved backwards, the shot came form the front. Plus, there is a big whole (exit wound) in the back of the head, not the front.
 
Sounds like 10-26 is the latest they can release it. Obviously they are in no rush to.

Would be cool to see all of it but hard to believe they'd release anything too controversial
 
They released this deadline info to the press to put the publics eye on it so when Trump blocks it, it will make all the CT'ers and everyone else hate his guts
 
jCuPu1Y.jpg
 
Lone gunman.. end of story... back to sleep.
 
I actually think JFK committed suicide. Looking forward to being vindicated by these documents!
 
I wonder what the FBI and CIA are so scared of. It's as if they played a hand in JFK's murder or something.

Drevil_million_dollars.jpg
 
The documents will show that JFK had been briefed on the earth being flat, and was set to make an announcement about it. NASA shot him to keep it secret.
 
Other than exposing shady shit by the federal government, what possible reason exists to block the release of the information?
 
Do we know this archive is accesable and can't be "lost" or "misplaced " fbi/cia are terribly forgetful at times
 
I think it's going to be revealed that LHO had just picked up several gallons of thermite paint from Home Depot.
 
