JFK assassination archives due to open in 8 days (cia/fbi looking to block)

54 years later. I think the fbi and cia want the release pushed back another 25 years. Perhaps there's some interesting stuff in there that they don't want to answer to.
A bipartisan group lawmakers are requesting President Trump not block the release of never-before-seen documents related to John F. Kennedy's assassination, which are scheduled to be released this month.
Unless Trump intervenes, the National Archives has until Oct. 26 to release the documents pertaining to Kennedy's assassination in 1963. The date was established by the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992.
The documents primarily consist of CIA and FBI documents. The agencies have not said if they've requested Trump prevent them from being released, but congressional and government sources told Politico for a piece published in August that at least two federal agencies, most likely the CIA and FBI, are expected to press Trump not to release the documents.
