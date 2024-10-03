Jeffs heavily ketamine infused thoughts October 2024

Yo. I strayed my day by having 500 milligrams of medical grade ketamine being infused thru my bloodstream along with torodol + Lidocaine + zophrane + another sedative and Magnesium.


As such it might be a good idea to

Buckle the fuck up and leave the women's and children's with someone who loves them.


Or.... bring em, that's cool too.

We luv er'body over here.

We're to a little divesy do into this here ketamine infused (and some oher shit if im being honest) mixed up mind of mine
All good. Mostly legal. Just kidding there buckaroo. See what I did there?
Ya we got them good old Dr prescriptions for all the whole entire all star team of drugs I had professionally pumped thru me.
....
So if we have developed AI

And then logically AI will start designing its own AI


As I would imagine might be happening probably right around now or so?
Give or take.



I feel like that may just happen right around the same time we meet the aliens

Just my opinion

and also

The people flying around our planet run out of excuses and coverups for what they see but can't explain

While camera coverage increases exponentially

Camera quality increases exponentially

High quality camera availability should probably hit an all time high quite soon.



Feels like we have a recipe for some crazy shit to happen..


I hope it goes well.





Also... we have that little middle east scuffle going on.




Something about some folks who live where some super duper famous book characters lived 2000 years ago.


They are ... just sorting it out.


Right?


I'm sure that will be fine.


I hope that will be fine..


(And that pesky lil election.

But let's not even mention that)



It'll be fine.





Anyways... I gotta go.


Maybe I'll pop by later.

Curious if any of you folks have happened to kick arond any of these here ideas?


- Dr Pheelegooode






I'm gonna say one thing and you may get it and you may not...

But I was dipped DEEPLY into the energy holding this reality that is holding itself together right and my ketamine infusion therapy treatment and I felt like sharing.
mixed mined
 
Last edited:
My wife just showed me this.


I fucking love that woman.
She is amazing..

I could live 10,000 lifetimes standing on my head with this woman.


She gets me man...


She gets me.


20241003_160455~2.jpg
 
Side note re: aliens

While meeting the alien will be cool... the real fun starts when you find some aliens who will take you to their super advanced planet and blow your motherfucking mind with the alien music alien drugs and alien parties.

That's what I am looking forward to.
 
nicapica said:
Get your shit together.
Click to expand...
I've tried.

I think what you are looking at is a pretty accurate display of me keeping me shit within reasonable proximity and as close as possible to something that your average Joe would consider "together"
 
This qualifies as a Man Cave story.
Man in his Cave alone.
Sampling things that alter consciousness.
Contemplating the stars and the heavens and all that there is.
Bravo.
I've been there.
Will likely return, too.
 
