TestosterOWN
Saw some of those action figure posts that are pretty funny and wanted to make my own. Everything I do apparently violates their policies. Can’t use my kids, can’t use myself. But I see people online with their own face as action figures. Are they using a different AI tool?
I also took a photo of my tattoo on my back and tried to make chat gpt add to it, but of course I’m violating some policy.
I tell it to make a photo of an old hick guy with missing teeth and once again it says I’m violating policy by trying to make the dude look ugly or some shit.
wtf. AI gurus guide me to the right tool or app.
