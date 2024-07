ExitLUPin said: Wow he just announced himself this year. First to KO Jourdain and then a month later completely pulverized top 20 LW Dober up a weight class in Denver altitude



Jean Silva is very talented, but you are wrong.Mauricio Ruffy is, by far, the best talent at Fighting Nerds academy not Jean Silva.Just wait and you will see how great Ruffy is.And keep in mind that Caio Borralho said that is Takedown Defense is the greatest that he ever saw.