Elections JD Vance: "Women that don't want children due to climate change are sociopaths"

Barteh said:
He's spot on.
No, he's not. Women who may make perhaps the most significant choice in their life by informing that decision with consideration of where her choice fits into a larger picture of the species, and the long persistent issue of overpopulation, and how that is affecting our planet, chiefly in the context of how it affects the quality of life of our species writ large, and our future, does not make a woman a sociopath.

It just makes her a wise ape with ovaries.
 
Don't worry TS. I am sure the millions of illegal immigrant women Harris/Biden let in will have tons of kids that will be US citizens by default due to a flaw in our legal system.
 
Madmick said:
No, he's not. Women who may make perhaps the most significant choice in their life by informing that decision with consideration of where her choice fits into a larger picture of the species, and the long persistent issue of overpopulation, and how that is affecting our planet, chiefly in the context of how it affects the quality of life of our species writ large, and our future, does not make a woman a sociopath.

It just makes her a wise ape with ovaries.
Its the opposite, we have a low birth rate problem and not an overpopulation one. Woman can do what they want with their bodies as far as I care but not having a child because of climate change is indeed misguided even if I wouldn't cosign the "sociopathic" description of it. More than likely such women just don't want kids but can't put their finger on exactly why or might be embarrassed to admit that their sincere feelings so they have to couch it in these altruistic terms.
Yehudim said:
Bizarre and deranged, yes. Sociopathic? Literally the opposite.
Deranged is probably a strong word but such women usually do have hang ups around children that ultimately have nothing to do with climate change. If they lived some sustainable homestead lifestyle while doing so maybe I'd buy it but more often than not they're your average liberal yuppie whose lifestyles are generally not limited by their concern for climate change except in this one case.
IDGETKTFO said:
Don't worry TS. I am sure the millions of illegal immigrant women Harris/Biden let in will have tons of kids that will be US citizens by default due to a flaw in our legal system.
It always comes back to immigration with these goofs.
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
Why would anyone judge anybody who doesn’t want to have kids, regardless of the reason. One of the last things I’d want for a child is to be born into a family where one or both of the parents don’t want them. That’s how you raise sociopaths.
Most southerners and midwesterners in small towns hate the idea of too many people. If we wanted the hectic lifestyle, we'd be moving to the cities.

So a Midwestern republican complaining about people not having enough babies is pretty funny.
 
Islam Imamate said:
Its the opposite, we have a low birth rate problem and not an overpopulation one. Woman can do what they want with their bodies as far as I care but not having a child because of climate change is indeed misguided even if I wouldn't cosign the "sociopathic" description of it. More than likely such women just don't want kids but can't put their finger on exactly why or might be embarrassed to admit that their sincere feelings so they have to couch it in these altruistic terms.

Deranged is probably a strong word but such women usually do have hang ups around children that ultimately have nothing to do with climate change. If they lived some sustainable homestead lifestyle while doing so maybe I'd buy it but more often than not they're your average liberal yuppie whose lifestyles are generally not limited by their concern for climate change except in this one case.

It always comes back to immigration with these goofs.
Yeah, why am i not surprised you would respond...
 
Islam Imamate said:
Its the opposite, we have a low birth rate problem and not an overpopulation one.
If you limit your perspective to an unbelievably narrow one of the first world without regard to migration patterns, geography, or time itself...sure.
world-population-10000BC_2699.png



BTW, just for the sake of juxtaposition, certainly it may be coincidence, I don't care what conclusions you draw, if any, but since this falls directly within context, for the giggles, I offer you the global temperature average...
shakun_marcott_hadcrut4_a1b_eng.png
 
Islam Imamate said:
Its the opposite, we have a low birth rate problem and not an overpopulation one. Woman can do what they want with their bodies as far as I care but not having a child because of climate change is indeed misguided even if I wouldn't cosign the "sociopathic" description of it. More than likely such women just don't want kids but can't put their finger on exactly why or might be embarrassed to admit that their sincere feelings so they have to couch it in these altruistic terms.

Deranged is probably a strong word but such women usually do have hang ups around children that ultimately have nothing to do with climate change. If they lived some sustainable homestead lifestyle while doing so maybe I'd buy it but more often than not they're your average liberal yuppie whose lifestyles are generally not limited by their concern for climate change except in this one case.

It always comes back to immigration with these goofs.
I think over population is in the eye of the beholder.

Also deranged? I’m sorry but if they believe the world will be an awful place to live for their children if they had them how is that deranged? Misguided maybe if they don’t have the facts right but deranged is quite the reach in my opinion.
 
Wrong word to describe it. And there’s many many reasons for not wanting kids. But if somebody told me their primary reason for not wanting kids was climate change I’d think they’re a weirdo.
 
Sweater of AV said:
My boy Cance has a way with the ladies.

How on earth did this weirdo even find a woman to breed with?


Hes pandering to an abysmally stupid voter base, or his wife his cringing at home more than Melania


giphy.gif
 
Madmick said:
If you limit your perspective to an unbelievably narrow one of the first world without regard to migration patterns, geography, or time itself...sure.
world-population-10000BC_2699.png
There still much land to be used, I think the world* can support many more people. Maybe even 15 trillion. More people means more culture, more geniuses

I'll never tell people what to do with thier life of course, but I don't understand this anti human mindset I guess
 
Sakuraba'sEar said:
There still much land to be used, I think we can support many more people. Maybe even 15 trillion. More people means more culture, more geniuses

I'll never tell people what to do with thier life of course, but I don't understand this ant human mindset I guess
15 trillion? Don't be retarded.
 
Strange but their choice.

I'm going to guess they are overwhelming young and a large majority will regret it after they get to the age they can't have children.

There are a few that are happy they never had children but that number will be smaller as time goes on.
 
Madmick said:
If you limit your perspective to an unbelievably narrow one of the first world without regard to migration patterns, geography, or time itself...sure.
world-population-10000BC_2699.png
Nothing about that chart indicates overpopulation is a problem. We have lots of people with longer lifespans and standards of living than ever. Overpopulation is a myth that has been debunked since the Industrial Revolution.

And its not just the developed world that is seeing falling birth rates, even developing countries like India are and many are already below replacement such as Brazil, Iran, Colombia, and Turkey.
Mr. Shickadance said:
I think over population is in the eye of the beholder.

Also deranged? I’m sorry but if they believe the world will be an awful place to live for their children if they had them how is that deranged? Misguided maybe if they don’t have the facts right but deranged is quite the reach in my opinion.
Well yeah as I said I wouldn't call them deranged myself.
Sakuraba'sEar said:
There still much land to be used, I think we can support many more people. Maybe even 15 trillion. More people means more culture, more geniuses

I'll never tell people what to do with thier life of course, but I don't understand this anti human mindset I guess
Even the land that is currently developed could be used much more efficiently.

We'll probably get nowhere near 1 trillion much less 15 trillion but I agree we are far from hitting some limit.
 
Islam Imamate said:
Nothing about that chart indicates overpopulation is a problem. We have lots of people with longer lifespans and standards of living than ever. Overpopulation is a myth that has been debunked since the Industrial Revolution.

And its not just the developed world that is seeing falling birth rates, even developing countries like India are and many are already below replacement such as Brazil, Iran, Colombia, and Turkey.

Well yeah as I said I wouldn't call them deranged myself.

Even the land that is currently developed could be used much more efficiently.

We'll probably get nowhere near 1 trillion much less 15 trillion but I agree we are far from hitting some limit.
I meant world population, not just america

I should have been more clear
 
