No, he's not. Women who may make perhaps the most significant choice in their life by informing that decision with consideration of where her choice fits into a larger picture of the species, and the long persistent issue of overpopulation, and how that is affecting our planet, chiefly in the context of how it affects the quality of life of our species writ large, and our future, does not make a woman a sociopath.He's spot on.
Its the opposite, we have a low birth rate problem and not an overpopulation one. Woman can do what they want with their bodies as far as I care but not having a child because of climate change is indeed misguided even if I wouldn't cosign the "sociopathic" description of it. More than likely such women just don't want kids but can't put their finger on exactly why or might be embarrassed to admit that their sincere feelings so they have to couch it in these altruistic terms.No, he's not. Women who may make perhaps the most significant choice in their life by informing that decision with consideration of where her choice fits into a larger picture of the species, and the long persistent issue of overpopulation, and how that is affecting our planet, chiefly in the context of how it affects the quality of life of our species writ large, and our future, does not make a woman a sociopath.
It just makes her a wise ape with ovaries.
Deranged is probably a strong word but such women usually do have hang ups around children that ultimately have nothing to do with climate change. If they lived some sustainable homestead lifestyle while doing so maybe I'd buy it but more often than not they're your average liberal yuppie whose lifestyles are generally not limited by their concern for climate change except in this one case.Bizarre and deranged, yes. Sociopathic? Literally the opposite.
It always comes back to immigration with these goofs.Don't worry TS. I am sure the millions of illegal immigrant women Harris/Biden let in will have tons of kids that will be US citizens by default due to a flaw in our legal system.
Most southerners and midwesterners in small towns hate the idea of too many people. If we wanted the hectic lifestyle, we'd be moving to the cities.Why would anyone judge anybody who doesn’t want to have kids, regardless of the reason. One of the last things I’d want for a child is to be born into a family where one or both of the parents don’t want them. That’s how you raise sociopaths.
If you limit your perspective to an unbelievably narrow one of the first world without regard to migration patterns, geography, or time itself...sure.Its the opposite, we have a low birth rate problem and not an overpopulation one.
There still much land to be used, I think the world* can support many more people. Maybe even 15 trillion. More people means more culture, more geniusesIf you limit your perspective to an unbelievably narrow one of the first world without regard to migration patterns, geography, or time itself...sure.
I'll never tell people what to do with thier life of course, but I don't understand this ant human mindset I guess
I was born retarded15 trillion? Don't be retarded.
Nothing about that chart indicates overpopulation is a problem. We have lots of people with longer lifespans and standards of living than ever. Overpopulation is a myth that has been debunked since the Industrial Revolution.If you limit your perspective to an unbelievably narrow one of the first world without regard to migration patterns, geography, or time itself...sure.
Also deranged? I’m sorry but if they believe the world will be an awful place to live for their children if they had them how is that deranged? Misguided maybe if they don’t have the facts right but deranged is quite the reach in my opinion.
Even the land that is currently developed could be used much more efficiently.There still much land to be used, I think we can support many more people. Maybe even 15 trillion. More people means more culture, more geniuses
I'll never tell people what to do with thier life of course, but I don't understand this anti human mindset I guess
I meant world population, not just americaNothing about that chart indicates overpopulation is a problem. We have lots of people with longer lifespans and standards of living than ever. Overpopulation is a myth that has been debunked since the Industrial Revolution.
And its not just the developed world that is seeing falling birth rates, even developing countries like India are and many are already below replacement such as Brazil, Iran, Colombia, and Turkey.
We'll probably get nowhere near 1 trillion much less 15 trillion but I agree we are far from hitting some limit.