JAY BRISCOE PRO WRESTLING STAR DEAD AT 38 Ring Of Honor Hall Of Famer

, professional wrestling star with Ring of Honor, has died. He was only 38 years old.AEW founder, who purchased the Ring of Honor promotion last March, shared the sad news on social media ... writing, "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.""Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."Jay -- real name is-- joined ROH in 2002 and went on to form one of the greatest tag teams in the history of pro wrestling with his brother, Mark.Jay and Mark were tag team partners wrestling under the name "The Briscoe Brothers," but Jay enjoyed success as a singles competitor, too -- becoming the Ring of Honor world champion on two separate occasions.Pro wresting insider Dave Meltzer reported the wrestling vet was involved in a car accident in Delaware.Jay and Mark were inducted into the Ring of Honor's inaugural Hall of Fame class last year.