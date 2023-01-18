JAY BRISCOE PRO WRESTLING STAR DEAD AT 38 Ring Of Honor Hall Of Famer

60ea8325791a445c9274c1500d75f4c0_md.jpg



Jay Briscoe, professional wrestling star with Ring of Honor, has died. He was only 38 years old.

AEW founder Tony Khan, who purchased the Ring of Honor promotion last March, shared the sad news on social media ... writing, "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today."
"Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

Jay -- real name is Jamin "Jay" Pugh -- joined ROH in 2002 and went on to form one of the greatest tag teams in the history of pro wrestling with his brother, Mark.

Jay and Mark were tag team partners wrestling under the name "The Briscoe Brothers," but Jay enjoyed success as a singles competitor, too -- becoming the Ring of Honor world champion on two separate occasions.

Pro wresting insider Dave Meltzer reported the wrestling vet was involved in a car accident in Delaware.
Jay and Mark were inducted into the Ring of Honor's inaugural Hall of Fame class last year.
 
Pliny Pete said:
Most people that read this here in the Mayberry won't know who he is because they never wrestled in WWE but the Briscoe Bros are amazing talents and one of the greatest tag teams of all time, this is a real tragedy for the world of pro wrestling
I should have put this in the wrestling section then lol
 
Excellent tag team, sad news. Got a chance to see them when ROH was in town
 
This is shocking and sad. Hard to believe he was only 38, seems like the Briscoes have been around forever.

I saw him challenge Takeshi Morishima for the ROH world title in 2007, crowd was going nuts wanting him to win. After that I saw The Briscoes vs. Steen & Generico in a Boston Street Fight at Death Before Dishonor V: Night 1. They tore the place apart fighting all over the building and everyone had to keep moving around to get out of their way. I will never forget those matches.
 
Yeah this feels like a real gut punch to the wrestling world

Reach for the sky boy...

 
I gotta be honest, I've not seen a lot of the Briscoes. I'm 29 and just recently started watching this stuff again after going cold turkey when I was 13.

These Briscoe brothers were something else though. I discovered them on YouTube a couple of years ago and immediately thought they were amazing. They're the only act where I'm almost convinced that it's not an act. Can't believe this Jay Briscoe news...it's beyond tragic. They were just starting to get known by the casual audience instead of just the niche ROH audience too.
 
They would have joined the WWE a long time again but their stupid shit emerged.
 
Glad someone finally made a thread, I meant to yesterday but never got around to it.

Very sad.

His kids still need prayers, vibes, healing. Sounds like they aren't entirely out of the woods yet, medically, then have the grief of losing their dad.

https://www.f4wonline.com/news/ring...s-medical-update-on-children-asks-for-prayers

Edit: I missed a line in that article, one daughter is having back surgery and mom says to pray her legs have movement again, sounds really serious for at least one of the two.
 
Man that’s so fucking heartbreaking. They’re just going through it right now.
 
Still in serious disbelief. He and his brother just had some of the best series of matches in the last decade. They really truly sucked you in into the magic of pro wrestling. RIP Jay, you'll be wrestling in the celestial ring in wrasslin' heaven.

Late 2000's ROH post losing their major stars to TNA will forever be the golden era of ROH. I feel equally grateful for experiencing this era as I did the PRIDE and Monday night wars era.
 
Wasn’t wearing his seatbelt unfortunately . R.i.p
 
