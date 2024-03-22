Was thinking Magomedkerimov was next but I like this fightJackson probably outworks Kuramagomedov to exhaustion but wouldn't be surprised if Kuramagomedov catches him. Happy to see Kuramagomedov get a big opportunity though
Me too. I like the fight, I think Kuramagomedov is an outstanding talent but it might be a bit too early. From what I've sen he doesn't seem like the one to be able to push hard for 5 rounds and going against Jackson that might be a nightmare.Was thinking Magomedkerimov was next but I like this fight