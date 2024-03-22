News Jason Jackson will defend the Bellator welterweight title vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov in the Bellator Dublin main event on June 22

Jackson probably outworks Kuramagomedov to exhaustion but wouldn't be surprised if Kuramagomedov catches him. Happy to see Kuramagomedov get a big opportunity though
 
Joinho10 said:
Was thinking Magomedkerimov was next but I like this fight
 
TRVITMVNZ said:
Me too. I like the fight, I think Kuramagomedov is an outstanding talent but it might be a bit too early. From what I've sen he doesn't seem like the one to be able to push hard for 5 rounds and going against Jackson that might be a nightmare.
 
so what happened to Larkin, Chokheli, or Berkhamov?
 
