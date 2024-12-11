RockyLockridge said: Disagree.



a razor thin loss to Dricus + a win over Costa (whom Vettori beat) is getting strickland a second title shot, but that's not enough for cannonier? make it make sense. Click to expand...

The normal way things work is if a champion loses their belt in a razor thin fight, they go out there and get one win and they get thrown back in a title fight. Ideally it shouldn't have been vs Costa as that was pretty silly matchmaking but whatever, Sean did his job and got the win. That in addition to being a good company man for the UFC (taking the Pereira & Magomedov fights when he didn't have to, agreeing to go over to Sydney to fight Adesanya on relatively short notice) put him in good standing to get his rematch.Cannonier was almost 40 years old by the time he got his 2 rebound wins & was ready to fight again (think he dealt with injuries after the Vettori fight), he had next to zero momentum at that point. He probably would've gotten a title shot if he had made a statement vs Imavov.I would've preferred the DDP vs Chimaev fight be made but Strickland is the next best option.