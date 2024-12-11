News Jared Cannonier vs Gregory "Robocop" Rodrigues - UFC: Apex - Feb 15

This be a hell of a fight. Let's hope Cannonier is not gun shy in this one.
 
RockyLockridge said:
poor cannonier. MW's darish, got fucked out of his title fight and is now free falling
Not at all. He got his title shot vs Adesanya and crapped the bed, after that a razor thin decision over Strickland & a win over Vettori weren't enough to have anyone clammering to put him back in there.
 
Apex main event worthy I guess. Cannonier is about washed, gotta think Robocop will be slightly favored here
 
svmr_db said:
Not at all. He got his title shot vs Adesanya and crapped the bed, after that a razor thin decision over Strickland & a win over Vettori weren't enough to have anyone clammering to put him back in there.
Disagree.

a razor thin loss to Dricus + a win over Costa (whom Vettori beat) is getting strickland a second title shot, but that's not enough for cannonier? make it make sense.
 
This banger should be in front of a drunk, bloodthirsty audience, not that fucking warehouse.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Disagree.

a razor thin loss to Dricus + a win over Costa (whom Vettori beat) is getting strickland a second title shot, but that's not enough for cannonier? make it make sense.
The normal way things work is if a champion loses their belt in a razor thin fight, they go out there and get one win and they get thrown back in a title fight. Ideally it shouldn't have been vs Costa as that was pretty silly matchmaking but whatever, Sean did his job and got the win. That in addition to being a good company man for the UFC (taking the Pereira & Magomedov fights when he didn't have to, agreeing to go over to Sydney to fight Adesanya on relatively short notice) put him in good standing to get his rematch.

Cannonier was almost 40 years old by the time he got his 2 rebound wins & was ready to fight again (think he dealt with injuries after the Vettori fight), he had next to zero momentum at that point. He probably would've gotten a title shot if he had made a statement vs Imavov.

I would've preferred the DDP vs Chimaev fight be made but Strickland is the next best option.
 
svmr_db said:
The normal way things work is if a champion loses their belt in a razor thin fight, they go out there and get one win and they get thrown back in a title fight. Ideally it shouldn't have been vs Costa as that was pretty silly matchmaking but whatever, Sean did his job and got the win. That in addition to being a good company man for the UFC (taking the Pereira & Magomedov fights when he didn't have to, agreeing to go over to Sydney to fight Adesanya on relatively short notice) put him in good standing to get his rematch.

Cannonier was almost 40 years old by the time he got his 2 rebound wins & was ready to fight again (think he dealt with injuries after the Vettori fight), he had next to zero momentum at that point. He probably would've gotten a title shot if he had made a statement vs Imavov.

I would've preferred the DDP vs Chimaev fight be made but Strickland is the next best option.
Jared is just as good of a company man as Sean. He did not need to take that Imavov fight and had every right to say no considering he was ranked #4 and coming off of 2 wins over top 5 guys but he did anyway. He didn't need to take that Caio fight either but did. Also, a win over Vettori and a razor close decision win over Sean was not enough to have anyone clammering to get him back into title contention, but after Rob getting destroyed by DDP and beating an unranked guy and Paulo Costa who hasn't won a fight against anyone relevant in years, was?
 
Ah man, this 52 year old looking mfer is going to beat Jared's ass. I call win for Robocop by sub
 
CatchtheseHands said:
Jared is just as good of a company man as Sean. He did not need to take that Imavov fight and had every right to say no considering he was ranked #4 and coming off of 2 wins over top 5 guys but he did anyway. He didn't need to take that Caio fight either but did. Also, a win over Vettori and a razor close decision win over Sean was not enough to have anyone clammering to get him back into title contention, but after Rob getting destroyed by DDP and beating an unranked guy and Paulo Costa who hasn't won a fight against anyone relevant in years, was?
As was mentioned, he crapped the bed in the Adesanya fight.

I hope Robocop knocks him out, and then goes on MW run for the belt.
 
Hobocop Hodrigues via masterfully executed gameplan. It will look like a slaughterhouse in there after 5 rounds.
 
usernamee said:
sounds like you're moving the goalpost to a different topic
but I'm not??

Strickland got a title shot while Cannoniers last win was against strickland

Dricus First title defense should have been Jared. Seans title fight against Izzy also should have been Jared.
 
svmr_db said:
The normal way things work is if a champion loses their belt in a razor thin fight, they go out there and get one win and they get thrown back in a title fight.
Stop this, I can debunk this a bunch of times Don't bother.
 
