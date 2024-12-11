poor cannonier. MW's darish, got fucked out of his title fight and is now free falling
Disagree.Not at all. He got his title shot vs Adesanya and crapped the bed, after that a razor thin decision over Strickland & a win over Vettori weren't enough to have anyone clammering to put him back in there.
a razor thin loss to Dricus + a win over Costa (whom Vettori beat) is getting strickland a second title shot, but that's not enough for cannonier? make it make sense.
Jared is just as good of a company man as Sean. He did not need to take that Imavov fight and had every right to say no considering he was ranked #4 and coming off of 2 wins over top 5 guys but he did anyway. He didn't need to take that Caio fight either but did. Also, a win over Vettori and a razor close decision win over Sean was not enough to have anyone clammering to get him back into title contention, but after Rob getting destroyed by DDP and beating an unranked guy and Paulo Costa who hasn't won a fight against anyone relevant in years, was?The normal way things work is if a champion loses their belt in a razor thin fight, they go out there and get one win and they get thrown back in a title fight. Ideally it shouldn't have been vs Costa as that was pretty silly matchmaking but whatever, Sean did his job and got the win. That in addition to being a good company man for the UFC (taking the Pereira & Magomedov fights when he didn't have to, agreeing to go over to Sydney to fight Adesanya on relatively short notice) put him in good standing to get his rematch.
Cannonier was almost 40 years old by the time he got his 2 rebound wins & was ready to fight again (think he dealt with injuries after the Vettori fight), he had next to zero momentum at that point. He probably would've gotten a title shot if he had made a statement vs Imavov.
I would've preferred the DDP vs Chimaev fight be made but Strickland is the next best option.
As was mentioned, he crapped the bed in the Adesanya fight.Jared is just as good of a company man as Sean. He did not need to take that Imavov fight and had every right to say no considering he was ranked #4 and coming off of 2 wins over top 5 guys but he did anyway. He didn't need to take that Caio fight either but did. Also, a win over Vettori and a razor close decision win over Sean was not enough to have anyone clammering to get him back into title contention, but after Rob getting destroyed by DDP and beating an unranked guy and Paulo Costa who hasn't won a fight against anyone relevant in years, was?
how about the first title fight he didn't deserve???one was the champ?
but I'm not??sounds like you're moving the goalpost to a different topic
The normal way things work is if a champion loses their belt in a razor thin fight, they go out there and get one win and they get thrown back in a title fight.