Rewatching it, yeah, it was a pretty bad stoppage. I think Imavov maybe got 1 or two solid strikes after the initial strike that rocked Jared. Feel gutted for Jared and I think they should run this back.



However, I have to defend Herzog a bit only because he had to make a decision in real time. Watching it live it looked like Jared was on the way to snoozeville.



First of all, turning your back to your opponent and running away, twice. Very bad look, IMO. A lot of people have remarked that this is a valid defense, and yes, I agree, it could be in the right context. In every combat sport, you are warned about turning your back to your opponent and that you must intelligently defend yourself at all times. Unfortunately, he did that right after he was rocked, if I am a referee and I see a guy get rocked and then turn tail and full out run, I am not thinking this guy is all ok, especially since right after that he stumbled along the fence a few times.



Very bad and unfortunate stoppage, but if you need to gain distance between yourself and your opponent, you need to bound back or laterally with your hands up, otherwise you are giving the ref the wrong signals.