Jared Cannonier blames referee for 'gut-wrenching' UFC Louisville loss: 'Jason Herzog got the finish in that fight'

While Cannonier was visibly wobbled prior to the stoppage, he does not believe he was in immediate danger of being stopped and he was deeply disappointed by Herzog’s call.

“When it happened, it was gut-wrenching, to say the least,” Cannonier said Monday on The MMA Hour. “I definitely took some time to collect myself, had to go back and rewatch the fight and really relive the whole thing all over again, and it was really gut-wrenching. It feels like the opportunity to do great things was pretty much stolen from me in that moment. It’s just something that, as fighters, we win or we lose and then we have to live with it, and it’s definitely not fun, it doesn’t get any easier every time.

“It doesn’t feel like I lost the fight. I just felt like it was taken from me, the opportunity to persevere, which is one thing I’ve done in a lot of my fights, and continue on and try to make good on the fight. Gut-wrenching is an understatement.”

The loss was a disappointing blow to Cannonier, who was coming off consecutive wins over Marvin Vettori and Sean Strickland. Cannonier defeated Strickland in December 2022, but Strickland surprisingly went on to capture the middleweight title the following year; with that win on his résumé, Cannonier was in good position to challenge for a championship himself, but now sees himself bumped back a few spots in the contenders’ line.

Cannonier was up on two of the judges’ scorecards heading in to Round 4, which makes the ending of the fight even tougher to stomach.

“When he hit me with the shot, it was a good shot,” Cannonier said. “Definitely took my equilibrium away, but I was definitely in recovery mode. I had my wits about me, I was able to create some distance and then turn to face my opponent. Of course, he did everything he was supposed to do. He kept the pressure on and tried to mount a good offense to try to finish the fight, but I was still there. My hands were up, I was covering up most of those shots.

“Especially in the final sequence, I even threw a counter strike, a nice clean counter strike that I think landed, and then I put my hands right back up to defend for whatever was coming next and that’s when the ref stepped in. Definitely the absolute worst time for him to step in, right after I throw a shot. I’m competently defending myself, my eyes are clear, I’m looking at my opponent, I’m creating space, I’m just intelligently trying to recover from that sequence. … It’s frustrating as hell to go back and watch it every time. I’ve watched it, like, seven or eight times. It’s frustrating as hell every time.

“I felt like I was definitely winning that fight up until that point,” he continued. “Nassourdine was definitely getting some momentum in that fight, in the later moments in the fight, but still at that moment I was winning the fight. … The opportunity to persevere was just snatched away from me, not to mention the chance to get those two checks. My second check, my win bonus check, and probably even that moment could have made it a Fight of the Night. Had the fight kept going, that moment could have made it a Fight of Night, so it could have been a potential performance bonus. I feel like the opportunity was just taken away from me as well as Nassourdine, the opportunity for him to have a clean finish, a clean win, for him to go in. Instead, we have this controversy that we have to deal with.”

https://www.mmafighting.com/2024/6/...ville-loss-jason-herzog-got-finish-that-fight
 
It's year 2024, there's still zero accountability for referees and judges being out of this world atrocious and ruining fighter's careers.

That stoppage was so early, it was borderline insane. Can't say it was early because it wasn't even remotely close to that discussion of being early, it was so far removed from it and shouldn't have been even in that thought process of stopping the fight.
 
The stoppage was super shitty but I do kind of get it. I just feel like it’s better late than early and if you have questions about it, you should stop trying to be a hero and let it go an extra second or two at least.

There’s no accountability or system in place that reverses these bad calls. Other sports have video review.
 
It was obviously a bad stoppage. Cannonier deserved the chance to fight through it.

But either way, the writing was on the wall. At 40, Cannonier has clearly slowed down. And after a feeling out period, Imavov figured Cannonier out. Bad stoppage aside, I think it was only going to get worse for Cannonier.
 
One of the worst one for sure.. Cannonier landed a punch right before the ref jumped in. mean if he was just covering up maybe I can see it but he literally threw a punch with some pop behind it right before the stoppage
 
If you're gonna go flopping all over the Octagon, gotta make sure you don't step behind the ref. Herzog found himself in the centre of the action and I think stopped it out of instinct.

Jared's got a right to be pissed, even though it looked like he was seconds from being KO'ed.
 
What's with these fucking refs being so shit?

It's turning me off from the sport.
 
Exactly. We need to less subjective about the criteria for stopping a fight. Sometimes the refs just stop it because they’re seemingly feeling a bit squeamish that day. Of course we want to keep the fighters safety in mind, but we’re seeing stories being killed off. Killing off a guys ability to make a legendary come back. Every time there’s a big fight now and someone takes a few shots in a row my hearts in my mouth because I know the refs itching to jump in
 
Herzog has been my choice as the best ref that does UFC fights, for years, now.

But he’s definitely not perfect.

He missed the clear tap just before Khabib put Justin to sleep.

There are a few more.

I didn’t like stoppage. I said it in real time. Not in that fight, in those conditions.

I sympathize with the man. Barring a miracle that was his last chance to get a TS. Cannonier deserved a little more time, imo.

I think Herzog is still the best ref. But, I hope we don’t see another stoppage like that anytime soon.
 
Question said:
Pretty much ruined Jared's career or more specifically his last title trun, actually insane.
I mean the UFC were already screwing him by giving him Imavov despite being the only guy in the top five outside of the champion on a win streak.
Yeah, the UFC fucked him over by giving him this matchup instead of a title fight and then Herzog put the nail in his coffin. He will never fight for a title again. Meanwhile Izzy is gonna get one coming off a loss. Poirier just got an undeserved one. If you don't have Dana White privilege you have to go above and beyond to get to the title.
 
The weird things was that after the 3rd round a lot of people started leaving the arena like he was losing the fight and it was getting worse for him. That's actually what I thought also, I think he definitely took the first round but it went downhill from there. The same usa usa people in the beginning started booing him in the third with the wall and stall and then they started leaving.
 
I'm with you, still thinks hes the best ref dispute this unfortunate stoppage. The stoppage earlier with Hulk cracked Stoltzfus with the spinning elbow though was perfect.
 
Rewatching it, yeah, it was a pretty bad stoppage. I think Imavov maybe got 1 or two solid strikes after the initial strike that rocked Jared. Feel gutted for Jared and I think they should run this back.

However, I have to defend Herzog a bit only because he had to make a decision in real time. Watching it live it looked like Jared was on the way to snoozeville.

First of all, turning your back to your opponent and running away, twice. Very bad look, IMO. A lot of people have remarked that this is a valid defense, and yes, I agree, it could be in the right context. In every combat sport, you are warned about turning your back to your opponent and that you must intelligently defend yourself at all times. Unfortunately, he did that right after he was rocked, if I am a referee and I see a guy get rocked and then turn tail and full out run, I am not thinking this guy is all ok, especially since right after that he stumbled along the fence a few times.

Very bad and unfortunate stoppage, but if you need to gain distance between yourself and your opponent, you need to bound back or laterally with your hands up, otherwise you are giving the ref the wrong signals.
 
Stoppage wasn't that bad

You can't stumble all over the place, turning your back and blocking shots with your face. That is not intelligently defending yourself
 
