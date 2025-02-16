The Imavov stoppage is even worse in hindsight

I know it's old news but this fight showed that cannonier can get dropped and rocked and wrestle his way out of it or recover very quickly and fire back, robocop rocked him early and was in his face for the whole 1st round and cannonier did a great job managing to survive. Against imavov he got rocked but landed a shot right when herzog stepped in on rewatch. The fact that he threw back and landed on imavov showed that he was recovering quick and still in there. Cannonier was also clearly ahead in that fight and winning somewhat dominantly. Herzog robbed cannonier of his last chance at a title shot at 40 years old, considering the stakes it is arguably one of the worst early stoppages in UFC history