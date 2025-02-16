  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

The Imavov stoppage is even worse in hindsight

I know it's old news but this fight showed that cannonier can get dropped and rocked and wrestle his way out of it or recover very quickly and fire back, robocop rocked him early and was in his face for the whole 1st round and cannonier did a great job managing to survive. Against imavov he got rocked but landed a shot right when herzog stepped in on rewatch. The fact that he threw back and landed on imavov showed that he was recovering quick and still in there. Cannonier was also clearly ahead in that fight and winning somewhat dominantly. Herzog robbed cannonier of his last chance at a title shot at 40 years old, considering the stakes it is arguably one of the worst early stoppages in UFC history
 
I think the most annoying part about that stoppage is the ref stepped in right when Jared just starting getting his feet back
I mean he even threw a few punches in return, just a big fuck up
jared has some of the quickest recovery in the sport, dropped or severely wobbled by vettori, brunson, caio, robocop and never got finished. I think he would have survived the imavov "stoppage" too judging by how good he is at surviving tbh
 
I think the most annoying part about that stoppage is the ref stepped in right when Jared just starting getting his feet back
I mean he even threw a few punches in return, just a big fuck up
Stoppages like that are somewhat understandable for younger fighters but for older guys going on their last title run is fucking devastating.
 
