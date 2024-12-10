I can see a scenario of Jan winning this fight, while Jones is coming off a win over Aspinall, Jones turns around and fights Alex Pereira, this would probably force and interim title fight between Reyes and Jan, Reyes can then beat Jan for an interim belt, and decides to get revenge against Jiri in a defense of the interim belt, and after victory call he could call out Bones for a unification after Bones just dismantled his homeboy Alex for the 205 undisputed belt, this would set up a huge rematch at MSG in November 2026.....possibly earlier in the year, Bones will probably have taken out Volkov or maybe the newly signed Nemkov in a record breaking heavyweight title defense