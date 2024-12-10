News Jan Blachowicz vs Carlos Ulberg set for UFC London on March 22nd

I'm happy to see ulberg fight, but not too happy it's against Jan. If Jan wins do we see another rematch with Alex? Sheesh.
 
Good co main type fight considering its a fight night not a PPV.

For me it depends on how Jan is holding up. He's been at that age where he could drop off any moment for a long time now.

If he's still the same guy I think he wins. 37 year old Blachowicz beats Ullberg all day long.

If he's declined this will be a tough, tough fight.
 
I imagine it will be Leon vs Brady for the main event, unless they want to give him an easier bounce back fight against Burns or Wonderboy.

Hoping for a Saint Denis vs Pimblett Co main.
 
Massive experience advantage to Jan, also good wrestling... probably lean towards him winning this one.
 
I thought he was showing declines even before this long lay off and surgery. If he wins this, I'll be surprised, and I'm a Jan fan who always said he was underrated. Maybe I'm the one underrating him now and he'll surprise me. Hope so.
 
I think Jan wins. In the Ulberg vs Volkan Oezdemir fight, Volkan was way superior on skills but was physically outgunned by Ulberg in every way - height, reach, strength, explosiveness, chin, cardio, everything

But the fact that Volkan did as well as he did, makes me think that Jan is going to make it look easy because he's levels above Volkan on both physicality and skill
 
Man I was just wondering when Jan was going to fight again.
 
Decent assessment it’s a step up for Ulberg skill and experience wise

As has been mentioned if Jan hasn’t dropped off too much he should take it but I’d love to see Ulberg get the win as the younger up and comer
 
I can see a scenario of Jan winning this fight, while Jones is coming off a win over Aspinall, Jones turns around and fights Alex Pereira, this would probably force and interim title fight between Reyes and Jan, Reyes can then beat Jan for an interim belt, and decides to get revenge against Jiri in a defense of the interim belt, and after victory call he could call out Bones for a unification after Bones just dismantled his homeboy Alex for the 205 undisputed belt, this would set up a huge rematch at MSG in November 2026.....possibly earlier in the year, Bones will probably have taken out Volkov or maybe the newly signed Nemkov in a record breaking heavyweight title defense
 
Feel like it's impossible to say how Jan will look. He's old, inactive, and war torn. Hard to have confidence in him.
 
