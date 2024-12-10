Good co main type fight considering its a fight night not a PPV.
For me it depends on how Jan is holding up. He's been at that age where he could drop off any moment for a long time now.
If he's still the same guy I think he wins. 37 year old Blachowicz beats Ullberg all day long.
If he's declined this will be a tough, tough fight.
Decent assessment it’s a step up for Ulberg skill and experience wiseI think Jan wins. In the Ulberg vs Volkan Oezdemir fight, Volkan was way superior on skills but was physically outgunned by Ulberg in every way - height, reach, strength, explosiveness, chin, cardio, everything
But the fact that Volkan did as well as he did, makes me think that Jan is going to make it look easy because he's levels above Volkan on both physicality and skill