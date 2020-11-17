  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social James Harden demands to be traded because owner supported Trump

Is James Harden in the right asking to be traded because of the Owners Trump support?

Peer pressure and the woke mob is something powerful. The path of least resistance is an easy life. This is why most silver spoon born affluent vote blue. It keeps the masses from ever looking in your direction, at your privilege. Yes... economic is the only privilege in life.

Virtue signaling and appeasing the masses of keyboard warriors is much easier than challenging the MSM reich and the Masters of the universe.

At what point does this stop? There would never be a scenario where someone wouldn't play for an owner who supported Biden or Obama. The next step that will come very soon is when players decide not to play for white coaches or white owners.

Some of you will call this a free market. Quite the slippery slope when race, politics and religion enter the workplace.

https://www.tmz.com/2020/11/17/james-harden-houston-rockets-ric-bucher-revolt-tillman-fertitta/
 
Fertitta is a terrible owner. It was only a matter of time before he was going to demand a trade either way. Who wants to play for a shit franchise like the Rockets anyways?
 
The most divisive that could have been by son POTUS in history?

Despite Biden's history of pro segregation and racist behavior I will hold out to see what he does in the future. Obama divided a nation, and his and Michelle's comments in the past three weeks have been despicable. Next level rhetoric.

"For the fist time in my life I am proud... smdh
 
He put his money where his mouth is and turned down an extension that would have made him the first 50 mil a year player. I think he is unhappy in Houston for a number of reasons and this may just be an excuse to motivate the team to trade him.

He deserves to right to exercise his power to get to a better situation. Plus, have you ever been to Houston? If you were mega rich why in hell would you want to live there?
 
Harden caught a lot of shit for wearing thin blue line masks. It actually made me like him.

GettyImages-1227658608-e1594997994786.jpg
 
You’re an idiot if you think this is the reason Harden wants out.
 
Biden is a piece of shit. He sold us out while trump sold property. Both pervs Biden more likely :eek::eek::eek::eek:. So know you’re stupid.

Obama is a smoker bro who might have married a tranny. It’s cool he did his homework in school.
 
He doesn’t like being called a choker and doesn’t feel like he can win a title in his own, that’s why he’s leaving.
 
