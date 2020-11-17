Peer pressure and the woke mob is something powerful. The path of least resistance is an easy life. This is why most silver spoon born affluent vote blue. It keeps the masses from ever looking in your direction, at your privilege. Yes... economic is the only privilege in life.Virtue signaling and appeasing the masses of keyboard warriors is much easier than challenging the MSM reich and the Masters of the universe.At what point does this stop? There would never be a scenario where someone wouldn't play for an owner who supported Biden or Obama. The next step that will come very soon is when players decide not to play for white coaches or white owners.Some of you will call this a free market. Quite the slippery slope when race, politics and religion enter the workplace.