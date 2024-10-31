News Jamal Ben Saddik returns against Uku Jürjendal at GLORY 98 on February 22

Who wins?

  • Jamal Ben Saddik

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Uku Jürjendal

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
1730386631666.jpeg


Jamal Ben Saddik, Hamicha and Khachab to compete at GLORY event in February 2025

Moroccan fan favorites Jamal Ben Saddik, Mohamed Mezouari (better known as Hamicha), and Nabil Khachab will be in action in February 2025 at a yet-to-be-announced GLORY event 🇲🇦

Local Dutch news outlet RTV Utrecht recently visited SB Gym for an interview with coach Said el Badaoui. A few days ago, they published an article about it, which also included a schedule of upcoming fights for all SB Gym athletes.

The most notable names were the previously mentioned GLORY fighters. However, opponents for all three have not yet been announced.
GLORY Kickboxing will likely make an official statement soon, revealing the complete matchups.

Who would you like to see JBS, Hamicha, and Khachab face at this event?👇🏽

✍🏽: @BoxerMaurits
Via: RTV Utrecht





Let’s go boys! 👊🏽

1730387439854.jpeg

1730387468094.jpeg

UPDATE:

The return of JBS is official



 
If you don’t know these guys sherCasuals, please contact HL reels of both!!!! Saddick is a menace
 
Whats going on with his criminal charges sir?
 
Feels like it's been forever since JBS fought. I look forward to it as long as he doesn't get popped again.. that shit ain't cool.
 
People complain about Jones escapades, imagine some of the gangsters of Kickboxing in the UFC.
Dana would get an heartattack.
 
Jones isn't Jamal and I'm making a prediction that Ben Saddik won't stop there. And I'm referring strictly to the attitude in GLORY.
 
