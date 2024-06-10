  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Jamahal Hill's heel turn

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
3,018
Reaction score
3,895
The dude lost before and took it with class but I dunno wtf happened to him this time. So currently, he's challenging fans who have anything negative to say to come to his gym and spar him for 20k. <lol> <lol> <lol> I know the stakes were high for UFC 300 but jesus, this is getting too much. Hill is quietly becoming one of the biggest heels in the company.
Also, turns out he beat up his brother cause he hired him and his wife to clean up his home for 300 bucks? and Hill beat him up cause his brother... didn't do a good enough job....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

IronGolem007
Pereira's Itinerary (if I were his Manager)
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
2K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó
Kowboy On Sherdog
Now Fully Healthy, Jamahal Hill Vows to 'Show Dominance' in UFC 300 Headliner
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
4K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,098
Messages
55,671,940
Members
174,889
Latest member
Kwd9x

Share this page

Back
Top