UFC drops Baku ticket prices to $58, news overshadowed by Jamahal Hill looking fatter than DC

The UFC and Dana White are headed to Azerbaijan for the first time, and they’re bringing along a surprising price tag! In a statement by the UFC boss, he revealed, “Azerbaijan and the city of Baku have an incredible history of hosting massive global sporting events, we have so many great athletes from in and around this country that it was a natural next destination for us. I’m excited to have our debut event there on June 21.”
According to online information, fans can grab seats at the UFC’s first-ever event in the region for as low as $58! Compare that to UFC 313 in Las Vegas, where the cheapest tickets were reported to be $233, and the top-tier seats? A jaw-dropping $10,000.
Suddenly, Azerbaijan feels like a steal. But here’s where it gets interesting.
That bargain price tag isn’t the only thing fans are talking about. Jamahal Hill, who’ll be taking on Khalil Rountree Jr. as the headliner for the event, has some explaining to do. The Michigan native, who once wore gold around his waist, hasn’t just been making headlines for his comeback. He’s been making waves for his waistline!
Will Jamahal's transformation from Hill to Mountain have a negative effect on him or will the excess sucrose give him an energy boost into the later rounds?
