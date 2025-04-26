UFC drops Baku ticket prices to $58, news overshadowed by Jamahal Hill looking fatter than DC

The UFC and Dana White are headed to Azerbaijan for the first time, and they’re bringing along a surprising price tag! In a statement by the UFC boss, he revealed, “Azerbaijan and the city of Baku have an incredible history of hosting massive global sporting events, we have so many great athletes from in and around this country that it was a natural next destination for us. I’m excited to have our debut event there on June 21.”

According to online information, fans can grab seats at the UFC’s first-ever event in the region for as low as $58! Compare that to UFC 313 in Las Vegas, where the cheapest tickets were reported to be $233, and the top-tier seats? A jaw-dropping $10,000.

Suddenly, Azerbaijan feels like a steal. But here’s where it gets interesting.

That bargain price tag isn’t the only thing fans are talking about. Jamahal Hill, who’ll be taking on Khalil Rountree Jr. as the headliner for the event, has some explaining to do. The Michigan native, who once wore gold around his waist, hasn’t just been making headlines for his comeback. He’s been making waves for his waistline!



Will Jamahal's transformation from Hill to Mountain have a negative effect on him or will the excess sucrose give him an energy boost into the later rounds?

image_2025-04-26_133340663.png
 
Pretty expensive for the locals TBT

The average monthly salary in Azerbaijan is roughly 1,043.600 AZN (approximately $627 USD) for men and 739.3 AZN ($434.9 USD) for women. In 2023, the average was around 996.8 manats (approximately $585 USD) according to AzerNews. Baku, the capital, saw an increase to 1,255.5 manats in 2024 reported by AzerNews. The average monthly salary in Azerbaijan is updated monthly and is reported by The State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, according to CEIC Data.
 
I could live like Elon Musk in that place and I'm just a ups worker lol
 
58 Baku’s
Once they get a UFC PI built, the economy is going to sky rocket 📈
 
I'm pretty confused about the choice to go to Azerbaijan, I mean it's cool of them to tour around, but it's neither a rich country, nor one with big name value. Like for example Thailand isn't a rich country either but it's the home of Muay Thai, so if you had "UFC Bangkok" that would have name value
 
He isn't serious about fighting that's clear. He is mega fat for 3 fights in a row now. I would be embarrassed to take my shirt off if I looked like him and he is a pro athlete
 
Tbf even when he was winning he was known to get fat in between camps, but it seems that he is having a harder time keeping the weight off. I remember him saying he walks at 240
 
The country I grew up in had one third of the Azerbaijani wage <lol>
If you were making $10/day you were considered entering the middle class.
@lsa keeping the little man down

cat-cattitude.gif
 
I'm pretty confused about the choice to go to Azerbaijan, I mean it's cool of them to tour around, but it's neither a rich country, nor one with big name value. Like for example Thailand isn't a rich country either but it's the home of Muay Thai, so if you had "UFC Bangkok" that would have name value
Azerbaijan is notorious for dumping enormous amounts of government money into sporting and cultural events.
It's all government funded and I doubt the UFC will ever be back unless it's identical circumstances.
 
I'm pretty confused about the choice to go to Azerbaijan, I mean it's cool of them to tour around, but it's neither a rich country, nor one with big name value. Like for example Thailand isn't a rich country either but it's the home of Muay Thai, so if you had "UFC Bangkok" that would have name value
Dana’s a good kid
It’s all about helping the lesser countries and nothing to do with exploitation
 
