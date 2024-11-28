Media Jamahal Hill goes off on Ankalaev, Prochazka: "Call me CHAMP"

Poirierfan said:
You too brother!

happy-thanksgiving-friends.gif
 
svmr_db said:


He says we can compare common opponents, then says Santos and a title shot, but the latter isn't a "common opponent."

Santos did drop Ank and that fight went to a decision. Ank took every other round unquestionably and made it 49-46. Santos never dropped Hill, but instead beat him for 2 rounds and was up 29-28 on Hill when he got finished. He doesn't mention Walker. He doesn't mention (despite talking about how all of his performances have been "dominant") that while Craig beat both of them, Ank being seconds away from getting the decision, while Hill couldn't make it out of the first round.

And Magomed beat a bunch of other better fighters than Hill didn't. See, he got to his title shot through actually being the contender, not accidentally finding himself in one.

He says to Jiri that Jiri got dominated, but Hill got "caught." He says Jiri wins because "So you can take some shots.." And Hill couldn't? So Jiri is worse because he actually survived? Hill never got a chance to do anything because he had nothing for Alex.

Just more illogical nonsense from a guy who has trouble remembering who the fuck Abraham Lincoln is.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
What you talking, bro? Everyone knows that the ref knocked Hill TF out.
 
Was Jamal Hill not dominated by Alex? I mean at what point did he have Alex in trouble? Alex finished him relatively easy, is a domination only when a person takes a brutal beating? Hill gave Alex zero damage, seemed pretty one sided to me.
 
Hill was literally the easiest fight of pereira's combat sports career, only notable strike he landed was when he kicked pereira in the nuts and then got slumped with his tongue sticking out 2 seconds later
 

