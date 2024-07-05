  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Jamahal Hill falls in love with Pereira, he is no more hating him

The guy is just off, man. Nothing serious, but he made a fool of himself lately. Nobody really cared about him before. But not a lot of people like him anymore, imo.

The whole “I got fucked over because I kicked Alex in the balls.. And Herb Dean didn’t give me a timeout“.

Shut up, and fight somebody.
 
Talk is cheap. He'll have to get some impressive wins before people are interested in another title shot. He could very easily lose to another contender and just be another guy in the division.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
The guy is just off, man. Nothing serious, but he made a fool of himself lately. Nobody really cared about him before. But not a lot of people like him anymore, imo.

The whole “I got fucked over because I kicked Alex in the balls.. And Herb Dean didn’t give me a timeout“.

Shut up, and fight somebody.
It's actually a really funny parallel

Hill, Never shuts the fuck up, No one likes him.

Alex, A man of few words, adored by hardcores
 
Hill is bipolar. All over the place.

Leading up to the Poatan fight, he was super friendly in interactions with Alex, and then at the weighins kind of mocked him with the chain, and in interviews pretty much stated that he would make light work of him, that he was levels above him, etc...

Then in the prefight staredown, he again appeared passive and respectful.

Gets flatlined, and goes on multiple rants how it was a fluke due to him not being ready after groin kicking Perriera.

Hard to keep up with this guys roller coastering.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Hill is bipolar. All over the place.

Leading up to the Poatan fight, he was super friendly in interactions with Alex, and then at the weighins kind of mocked him with the chain, and in interviews pretty much stated that he would make light work of him, that he was levels above him, etc...

Then in the prefight staredown, he again appeared passive and respectful.

Gets flatlined, and goes on multiple rants how it was a fluke due to him not being ready after groin kicking Perriera.

Hard to keep up with this guys roller coastering.
I believe he is finally making it to the last stage. Acceptance.

1720203072526.png
 
Enough with this clickbait thread title. Jamahal Hill did "not fall in love" with Pereira.
 
