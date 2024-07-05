Hill is bipolar. All over the place.



Leading up to the Poatan fight, he was super friendly in interactions with Alex, and then at the weighins kind of mocked him with the chain, and in interviews pretty much stated that he would make light work of him, that he was levels above him, etc...



Then in the prefight staredown, he again appeared passive and respectful.



Gets flatlined, and goes on multiple rants how it was a fluke due to him not being ready after groin kicking Perriera.



Hard to keep up with this guys roller coastering.