It's actually a really funny parallelThe guy is just off, man. Nothing serious, but he made a fool of himself lately. Nobody really cared about him before. But not a lot of people like him anymore, imo.
The whole “I got fucked over because I kicked Alex in the balls.. And Herb Dean didn’t give me a timeout“.
Shut up, and fight somebody.
He makes those few words count too.Alex, A man of few words, adored by hardcores
I believe he is finally making it to the last stage. Acceptance.Hill is bipolar. All over the place.
Leading up to the Poatan fight, he was super friendly in interactions with Alex, and then at the weighins kind of mocked him with the chain, and in interviews pretty much stated that he would make light work of him, that he was levels above him, etc...
Then in the prefight staredown, he again appeared passive and respectful.
Gets flatlined, and goes on multiple rants how it was a fluke due to him not being ready after groin kicking Perriera.
Hard to keep up with this guys roller coastering.
Alex is to blame for sure.
