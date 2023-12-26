Jalin Turner vs Benoit Saint-Denis

Koya
I think it's a sick fight. BSD never fought someone with Turner's lanky style, and Turner needs another victory before they give him someone higher. Turner is #10 and BSD is #12.
Also everyone above is injured, booked or soon to be booked, Gamrot/RDA, Oliveira/Tsarukyan, Makhachev/Gaethje in the works, Fiziev is injured, Hooker needs surgery on his arm, Dariush said his coaches forced him to take time off until summer at least.
What do you say, book it or no ?
