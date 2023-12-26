  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Jalin Turner vs Benoit Saint-Denis

Turner/BSD ?

  • Book it

    Votes: 52 86.7%

  • Don't (tell us what else in the comments)

    Votes: 8 13.3%
  • Total voters
    60
I think it's a sick fight. BSD never fought someone with Turner's lanky style, and Turner needs another victory before they give him someone higher. Turner is #10 and BSD is #12.

Also everyone above is injured, booked or soon to be booked, Gamrot/RDA, Oliveira/Tsarukyan, Makhachev/Gaethje in the works, Fiziev is injured, Hooker needs surgery on his arm, Dariush said his coaches forced him to take time off until summer at least.

What do you say, book it or no ?
 
There are definitely worse match-ups out there, especially if everyone else's dance card is full. BSD is performing beyond even my expectations as a fan and Jailin needs to reestablish his momentum.

kingmob6 said:
Turner needs to move up 2 weight classes and stop this nonsense.. I'm tired of seeing his giant ass fighting LWs
He started out at 170. As long as he doesn't miss weight again I have zero issues with him at 155. The weight bully narrative is a tired one.
 
This would be a sick fight. I think Turner is capable of destroying him on the feet but he typically wilts if he can't put his opponents away. BSD will not quit and loves a violent scrap which makes him very dangerous but also vulnerable to someone long like Turner. If there is a notable weakness with BSD it's his defence. He is very hittable and Turner has real power. Tough to call but would love to see it.
 
kingmob6 said:
Turner needs to move up 2 weight classes and stop this nonsense.. I'm tired of seeing his giant ass fighting LWs
I mean the man makes weight so why not
sonhow said:
Id rather BSD take a bigger step up.
Like lets see him vs Hooker or Gamrot or Dariush. Or even Gaethje .
Hooker is injured and will get surgery. Gamrot is booked against RDA. Dariush won't fight until summer by his coaches order. Gaethje will never fight #12 at this stage of his career and will most probably get the next TS. Who else ?

Rektkid said:
This would be a sick fight. I think Turner is capable of destroying him on the feet but he typically wilts if he can't put his opponents away. BSD will not quit and loves a violent scrap which makes him very dangerous but also vulnerable to someone long like Turner. If there is a notable weakness with BSD it's his defence. He is very hittable and Turner has real power. Tough to call but would love to see it.
I think the same. The only flaw I see in all of BSD game is his defense. Man is so focused on offense and overwhelming his opponent, which he does extremely well, that sometimes I feel like a good counter puncher could really hurt him bad. And Turner has some crisp combos. But so far BSD is steamrolling guys, I think it's the right matchup for both.
 
Hell of a fight, no doubt.
But if they want to build BSD into a star this is the matchup to avoid. Turner has serious power at LW, is much better on the feet and hard to take down. Benoit will run into some brutal counters with his over aggressive style. He probably has a better chance against literally anyone else (besides Islam).
 
Dariush is adamant about fighting elite competition despite the skid so I'd rather see BSD fight him since it'll tell us more if BSD is just another Carlos Diego Feriera or if he's gunning for Gaethje's head as BMF.

I'm being picky but BSD has a pretty impressive and dominate win streak I feel like the win over Frevola is enough to warrant a bigger step up.


Didn't see Dariush is out till Summer. Well LW feels outrageously clogged so I guess this is the best fight for either guy.
 
Koya said:
I mean the man makes weight so why not

Hooker is injured and will get surgery. Gamrot is booked against RDA. Dariush won't fight until summer by his coaches order. Gaethje will never fight #12 at this stage of his career and will most probably get the next TS. Who else ?


I think the same. The only flaw I see in all of BSD game is his defense. Man is so focused on offense and overwhelming his opponent, which he does extremely well, that sometimes I feel like a good counter puncher could really hurt him bad. And Turner has some crisp combos. But so far BSD is steamrolling guys, I think it's the right matchup for both.
Fair enough. Id watch him fight anybody. Turner probably the best option unless he waits for summer and Dariush.
 
mister piscadinha said:
trash fight, benoit is on the rise and needs to fight people also on the rise

turner is lost in the shuffle

bsd should be fighting arman or justin for the next TS
BSD just beat Frevola lol, why are you trying to fast track him to the top 5, are you French? <Lmaoo>

Him vs the top 5 are exciting yeah but he hasn't earned that opportunity yet. I like BSD too but a Turner fight next makes perfect sense.
 
mister piscadinha said:
trash fight, benoit is on the rise and needs to fight people also on the rise

turner is lost in the shuffle

bsd should be fighting arman or justin for the next TS
Arman is fighting Oliveira and Justin is positioned for the next LW TS at UFC 299. So both fights are not an option. What realistic better option do you have ?

HatKick said:
Hell of a fight, no doubt.
But if they want to build BSD into a star this is the matchup to avoid. Turner has serious power at LW, is much better on the feet and hard to take down. Benoit will run into some brutal counters with his over aggressive style. He probably has a better chance against literally anyone else (besides Islam).
I agree. But if he gets past him he gets a top 5 for sure next.
 
mister piscadinha said:
trash fight, benoit is on the rise and needs to fight people also on the rise

turner is lost in the shuffle

bsd should be fighting arman or justin for the next TS
Turner vs Benoit is an excellent fight for each to prove their worth and see where they stack up. They're both closely ranked as well which makes even more sense why they should fight.
 
svmr_db said:
BSD just beat Frevola lol, why are you trying to fast track him to the top 5, are you French? <Lmaoo>

Him vs the top 5 are exciting yeah but he hasn't earned that opportunity yet. I like BSD too but a Turner fight next makes perfect sense.
lmaooo not french, but i do like him alot

they could match him up with somebody out of the top5, but atleast should be someone on a winning streak

i dont see much sense in matching consistent winners with inconsistent ones
 
Koya said:
I asked you what's your realistic option
Lol, Turner could easily derail Benoit and vice versa, apparently our guy doesn't want to take that chance with this matchup. It would definitely be a fight I could get excited about, and very few fights these days peak my interests. I really like both fighters too btw.
 
svmr_db said:
BSD just beat Frevola lol, why are you trying to fast track him to the top 5, are you French? <Lmaoo>

Him vs the top 5 are exciting yeah but he hasn't earned that opportunity yet. I like BSD too but a Turner fight next makes perfect sense.
Is it really a fast track when you're on the second longest active win streak in the division only behind the champ, and all the wins are beatdowns/finishes? If ever there was a time to throw someone into the deep end, I feel like it would be In cases like this.

So yeah, I'd say do bsd vs. Poirier as a main event on the next French card, but we all know poirier only likes money fights so.....turner it is I guess.
 
fortheo said:
Is it really a fast track when you're on the second longest active win streak in the division only behind the champ, and all the wins are beatdowns/finishes?
Paddy Pimblett is on a 5 fight win streak too, should he get a top 5 opponent too?

Level of opposition matters. It's really not too much to ask for BSD to beat someone in the #6-11 range before he gets a bigger fight. Beat someone like Turner or Hooker (depending on if Hooker is healthy enough to fight any time soon) and then it's much more reasonable for a top 5 guy to consider taking a fight with him.
 
