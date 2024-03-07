I don't know much about the Pauls other than their fighting careers and putting celebrity and spectacle aside they're doing well all things considered.



Mike Tyson is one of my favorite warriors, fictional and nonfictional, of all time, watching his boxing career rise and then crash and burn was fascinating from the outside looking in (this was before the internet was everywhere)



I don't want to watch Mike Tyson get flatlined at this point, but they're both adults so more power to them. I'll tune in out of morbid curiosity.