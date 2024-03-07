News Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson - SAT JULY 20 on NETFLIX

I'm sick of this side show. Hoping Tyson knocks his head off but he will be 58 when the fight happens.
 
I'm sick of this side show. Hoping Tyson knocks his head off but he will be 58 when the fight happens.
We all know that Jake is going to win, and then troll that he beat one of the GOATs.. and then call out Canelo again.
 
Got to respect the hustle, tbh.

Anyone who gets rustled by this is a fish, caught hook, line and sinker.
 
I don't know much about the Pauls other than their fighting careers and putting celebrity and spectacle aside they're doing well all things considered.

Mike Tyson is one of my favorite warriors, fictional and nonfictional, of all time, watching his boxing career rise and then crash and burn was fascinating from the outside looking in (this was before the internet was everywhere)

I don't want to watch Mike Tyson get flatlined at this point, but they're both adults so more power to them. I'll tune in out of morbid curiosity.
 
A worthy opponent for Jake Paul. A real boxer finally....he has gratuated from uber driver to senior citizens.

hopefully mike gets paid super well and then proceeds to knock his head off
 
I don't want to watch Mike Tyson get flatlined at this point, but they're both adults so more power to them. I'll tune in out of morbid curiosity.
This.. that is the only concern I have. Elder abuse.

I respect the courage, but no one wants to see Mike slumped.
 
