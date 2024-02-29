RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Jake Paul vs Bourland / Serrano vs Meinke RBR 3/2 DAZN 7PM ET

Kowboy On Sherdog

UFC 298 The Aftermath
Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring for the first time in 2024, assuming his “injury” healed.

“The Problem Child” will serve as the cruiserweight co-main event in this Sat. night’s (March 2) boxing lineup, battling unheralded journeyman Ryan Bourland as part of the “Serrano vs. Meinke” championship fight card at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The event streams LIVE at 7 p.m. ET on DAZN (sign up here) with Paul expected to make his ring walk at approximately 9 p.m. ET.

Here’s the complete “Serrano vs. Meinke” fight card and DAZN lineup:

126 lbs.: Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke, 12 rounds for IBF, WBO, WBA, and IBO women’s featherweight titles
200 lbs.: Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland, eight rounds
108 lbs.: Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Rene Santiago, 12 rounds for WBO light flyweight title
115 lbs.: Krystal Rosado vs. Gloria Munguilla, four rounds
126 lbs.: Javon Walton vs. Joshua Torres, four rounds
130 lbs.: Christopher Diaz vs. Headley Scott, 10 rounds
126 lbs.: Pedro Marquez vs. Brandon Valdez, eight rounds
147 lbs.: Elijah Flores vs. Alejandro Munera, six rounds

Card and broadcast times subject to change.

RELATED​

“I’ve always said my goal is to become a world champion,” Paul said. “I beat a pro boxer in December in the first round, someone who’s been boxing their entire life, and what did I do next? I went straight back to camp to get ready to face my next opponent, a professional boxer who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do.”

For more boxing news and notes click here.

