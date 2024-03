NationWideNinja said: So its okay if he has multiple full on fights in the gym, as long as he isnt getting paid for it?



Dont see how it hurts the UFC in the slightest AS LONG as they dont film/profit from it Click to expand...

You think Jake Paul is going to pay someone a million dollars to spar and not film it, or make money off of it?I have no idea if the UFC could or could not sue Sean. I'm not a contract lawyer and I have no idea what is in his contract. But it feels like this sort of thing would get Sean in some legal trouble with the UFC.