Izzy coming off a loss

If Izzy spent his long break improving himself, especially his ability to change gameplan mid-fight if things don't go his way, he might make this look easy.



If he spent his long break only recovering and discovering new shades of nail polish.. DDP might make it look easy.



As a striker Izzy's elite status is impossible to ignore. But Strickland also found a weakness without wrestling and Izzy was unable or unwilling to adapt...



Everyone saw that and learned something... But if Izzy fixed that, and he is smart enough to do it... Than this could be a bloodbath.



I like both fighters "in the cage"



But I don't want to see DDP getting humped.