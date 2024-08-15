Izzy coming off a loss

Maybe. MW contender Izzy is undefeated.

He's getting up there in age though and I'm highly doubtful he's still in his prime. DDP is going to give izzy opportunities but he may be hesitant to pull the trigger
 
Momentum is overrated. I felt like I had it when I started this post, but now I've lost it.

I believe it's the same for pro fighters.
 
If Izzy spent his long break improving himself, especially his ability to change gameplan mid-fight if things don't go his way, he might make this look easy.

If he spent his long break only recovering and discovering new shades of nail polish.. DDP might make it look easy.

As a striker Izzy's elite status is impossible to ignore. But Strickland also found a weakness without wrestling and Izzy was unable or unwilling to adapt...

Everyone saw that and learned something... But if Izzy fixed that, and he is smart enough to do it... Than this could be a bloodbath.

I like both fighters "in the cage"

But I don't want to see DDP getting humped.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Rumored Islam Makhachev's HC Teases Double-Champ Move To MIDDLEWEIGHT "He's THAT Good"
2 3
Replies
56
Views
1K
Shoguns Prodigy**
Shoguns Prodigy**
TerraRayzing
is DDP the best trash talk in current UFC?
2 3
Replies
45
Views
2K
Mike JV
Mike JV
IronGolem007
Ikram Aliskerov = Russian DDP (w/ better striking + better grappling)??
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
jackleeb
jackleeb

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,105
Messages
56,029,301
Members
175,038
Latest member
andre.

Share this page

Back
Top