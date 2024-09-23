I've decided what we're being for Halloween this year.

Hey guys! So I was wondering what all the Sherbros are going to be for Halloween this year! I had so many great ideas to unite us all but I've settled on us being the Mighty Morphine Power Rangers!

Bring the spraypaint, spandex and motorcycle helmets out now this is gonna be a year to remember!

There's a lot of evil midgets hiding in disguise that need punting and I feel if we unite as a team we could bring down anyone!!!

After 10pm we could trick or treat all the bars also. This is just such an amazing idea and I really believe we can pull it off. I'm going to go as the Blue Power Ranger! What about you guys?

 
