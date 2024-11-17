  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

I've been on these forums for 20 years. I've never seen hatred quite like people have towards Jon Jones

I honestly can't think of any other UFC fighter that can compete with him:

Connor, Colby, Sean Strickland, Izzy, Ronda Rousey: All these people had hate, but it had more to do with their personality or social media antics, or it had more to do with their fanbase and their somewhat outrageous delusional and combative takes on here.

But Jon Jones I really see it tonight. People with deep rooted emotion want to see him lose and get hurt BADLY, and they will take any fighter who can do that to him.
 
So you don't think the criticism is justified? that he cherry picked a corpe stipe who is irrelevant in the HW division while ducking the top contender?
 
Hes been beating the shit out of fan favourites for how long now?

People were furious when he pummelled Shogun and dropped Lyoto like a sack of shit

That hatred has just festered for over a decade


He probably started dancing around the ring like trump to try make some fans with those same people who want him dead.
 
Jon is a sociopath. Just with his behaviour it should be obvious. As for me, I am ok with it. I wont goat him because of peds, but his craziness always adds a bit of that drama that makes me wanna see what happens.
 
Yes I hate drug cheats who hurt women and children.
 
