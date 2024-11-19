  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

I've been converted into an animated show fan

TheNinja

TheNinja

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2005
Messages
28,195
Reaction score
16,913
I used to think all the animated shows were basically for children and nerds. I mean I liked Southpark and Family Guy and stuff but it wasn't really gritty or great story telling. But latey, I've been a huge fan. They have some of the best stories and characters. Of course they get a little advantage b/c they don't need real actors to actually flim it but, dang there is so much awesome stuff.

Vox Machina - Amazing and funny
Invincible
Castlevania
Blood of Zeus
The Regular Show

I'm looking for my next one:
Arcane
Scavenger's Reign?
Blue Eye Samurai

That is all. Go on with your day people.
 
TheNinja said:
I used to think all the animated shows were basically for children and nerds. I mean I liked Southpark and Family Guy and stuff but it wasn't really gritty or great story telling. But latey, I've been a huge fan. They have some of the best stories and characters. Of course they get a little advantage b/c they don't need real actors to actually flim it but, dang there is so much awesome stuff.

Vox Machina - Amazing and funny
Invincible
Castlevania
Blood of Zeus
The Regular Show

I'm looking for my next one:
Arcane
Scavenger's Reign?
Blue Eye Samurai

That is all. Go on with your day people.
Click to expand...

I really, really loved Scavenger's Reign. It was such a great sci-fi animation. I hope which ever studio created it makes more.
 
nerd-alert-nerd.gif
 
X-Men '97 is amazing too. The original animated series from the '90s is also great.
 
lotta shows out there, including comedy (and not) if you might be interested
 
PlutoTV or Freevee had really old Heavy Metal that I added to watchlist for later.
 
Try HULU for Gundam Origins which is state of the art computer animation and has same likeness as the old 1979 Gundam cartoon.

Somewhere has to have Golgo 13 which is about a Japanese elite famous assassin who makes miracle shots no one else can. He also often has sexual relations with hot woman characters good or bad. There are some old cartoon movies and modern TV series.

Sonny Qc said:
Are we talking about chinese cartoons here?
Click to expand...
You be saying that, but from browsing various paid streaming services, they apparently make cartoons you'd guess were Japanese just from the thumbnail. Never watched those yet. Some might also be computer CGI.
 
Hentai kink incoming for TS
GSP_37 said:
Try HULU for Gundam Origins which is state of the art computer animation and has same likeness as the old 1979 Gundam cartoon.

Somewhere has to have Golgo 13 which is about a Japanese elite famous assassin who makes miracle shots no one else can. He also often has sexual relations with hot woman characters good or bad. There are some old cartoon movies and modern TV series.


You be saying that, but from browsing various paid streaming services, they apparently make cartoons you'd guess were Japanese just from the thumbnail. Never watched those yet. Some might also be computer CGI.
Click to expand...
I was making a joke here,
Should give a shot at some new animated series coming out.

But, I only watch anime about old mangas I used/still collect.

YuYu, HxH, Slam Dunk & a few mores.

Thankfully, almost all of them are now on Netflix.
Just Ordered the 25th anniversary Blu Ray of Akira.
Can't wait to watch it this weekend.
 
Sonny Qc said:
Hentai kink incoming for TS

I was making a joke here,
Should give a shot at some new animated series coming out.

But, I only watch anime about old mangas I used/still collect.

YuYu, HxH, Slam Dunk & a few mores.

Thankfully, almost all of them are now on Netflix.
Just Ordered the 25th anniversary Blu Ray of Akira.
Can't wait to watch it this weekend.
Click to expand...
Got Netflix recently and added live action Yuyu Hakusho to the watchlist. Never watched the cartoon. Also added maybe 3 Fullmetal Alchemist live action movies. Am watching live action Cowboy Bebop and seems true to the cartoon, or at least the few episodes of the cartoon I watched, except the hot girl isn't hot in live action.
 
GSP_37 said:
Got Netflix recently and added live action Yuyu Hakusho to the watchlist. Never watched the cartoon. Also added maybe 3 Fullmetal Alchemist live action movies. Am watching live action Cowboy Bebop and seems true to the cartoon, or at least the few episodes of the cartoon I watched, except the hot girl isn't hot in live action.
Click to expand...
First few episodes of Yuyu sucks
(Warning lol)

It catch up quick though
And the Dark Tournament arc is a masterpiece.
 
If you haven't seen them yet, Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo are on the short list for sure. Both all time great anime series IMHO. Street Fighter II V the series is also pretty great.
 
Frieren
Full metal alchemist brotherhood
Hajime no Ippo
Pluto
Haikyuu( if you like sports)
 
Berserk is fantastic, just started reading the manga alter watching 2 versions of the Anime.

Or this if that doesn't work
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,765
Messages
56,540,881
Members
175,277
Latest member
VinceMcMahon

Share this page

Back
Top