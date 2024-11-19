I've been converted into an animated show fan

TheNinja
I used to think all the animated shows were basically for children and nerds. I mean I liked Southpark and Family Guy and stuff but it wasn't really gritty or great story telling. But latey, I've been a huge fan. They have some of the best stories and characters. Of course they get a little advantage b/c they don't need real actors to actually flim it but, dang there is so much awesome stuff.
Vox Machina - Amazing and funny
Invincible
Castlevania
Blood of Zeus
The Regular Show
I'm looking for my next one:
Arcane
Scavenger's Reign?
Blue Eye Samurai
That is all. Go on with your day people.
