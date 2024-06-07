David Street
Bare knuckle, headbutts, and one 30-minute round: IVC plans return with vintage vale tudo rules
IVC was launched in 1997 and featured future MMA stars such as Wanderlei Silva, Chuck Liddell and Dan Severn.
IVC founder and president Sergio Batarelli confirmed to MMA Fighting that he’s targeting a card for around September or October in Sao Paulo, Brazil. IVC hasn’t held an event since 2016, when it shifted from the vale tudo rule set to the unified rules.
“I’ve wanted to do this for a while now,” Batarelli said. “I came back [in 2016] but had to use modern MMA rules and it didn’t go as I wanted, so I gave up. After bare-knuckle boxing started to grow [in the United States] and Jorge Masvidal started his bare-knuckle MMA promotion, that excited me again.”
The list of illegal actions is short under IVC rules and includes fish hooking, eye gouging, groin strikes, and pulling of the hair. By IVC rules, several strikes banned by the unified rules are legal, including headbutts. Batarelli said it’s likely IVC will also allow jumping stomps to the head and soccer kicks.