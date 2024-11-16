  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

It's official, there is NO historical presedence for what the UFC is doing to Tom

Never in the UFC's history have they protected a champ at the end of his career from the upcoming lion and number 1 contender.

Aspinall takes Jon's shine by beating him and a new star is born while the last one fades away. That's what's supposed to happen. That's the way it's always been.

What they're doing simply doesn't make sense from a business point of view. Even moreso now that they won't even let Aspinall have any involvement in the presser, post fight callout to build up the next fight. It's official, something nefarious is going on behind the scenes.

If Jon beats Stipe. They celebrate him as GOAT... and they diminish the value of the HW title moving forward.

None of this makes any sense whatsoever and the only plausible explanation is that Jon has dirt on Dana, and I say that as someone who is usually never the conspiracy theorist. No other explanation makes sense.
 
Alex Pereira takes the cake for the Ankalaev ordeal for the time being. The UFC is protecting Alex while Jones is the one denying Aspinall
 
It's Jon Jones and Dana White. They even went back to old gloves cause Jones don't like it.

Dana needs Jon jones to be baddest man on the planet for his own ego.
 
Alex Pereira takes the cake for the Ankalaev ordeal for the time being. The UFC is protecting Alex while Jones is the one denying Aspinall
It makes sense for the UFC to try and protect Alex because he still has several paydays left in him. Jon is at the end of the road. That's why this is bafffling.

What they're doing here is bad business,

but why?
 
He should go to the next PFL event and bin his interim title live on air, Monday Night Nitro style
 
It's Jon Jones and Dana White. They even went back to old gloves cause Jones don't like it.

Dana needs Jon jones to be baddest man on the planet for his own ego.
Dana didn't give a piss about Jones before, he threw him to the wolves any chance he could.

This business is run based on money not Dana's ego. Dana answers to Ari at the end of the day. Something bizarre is going on behind the scenes.

 
They've literally said if Jones wins and wants to continue fighting he has to fight Tom next.
Fake news. They know Jon is going to retire and has no intention of ever fighting Tom.

The final straw to prove this is that they are not going to allow Tom to square off with the winner tommorow, not letting him at the presser, not letting him anywhere near Jones to build up the fight.
 
