It's official, there is NO historical presedence for what the UFC is doing to Tom

Never in the UFC's history have they protected a champ at the end of his career from the upcoming lion and number 1 contender.



Aspinall takes Jon's shine by beating him and a new star is born while the last one fades away. That's what's supposed to happen. That's the way it's always been.



What they're doing simply doesn't make sense from a business point of view. Even moreso now that they won't even let Aspinall have any involvement in the presser, post fight callout to build up the next fight. It's official, something nefarious is going on behind the scenes.



If Jon beats Stipe. They celebrate him as GOAT... and they diminish the value of the HW title moving forward.



None of this makes any sense whatsoever and the only plausible explanation is that Jon has dirt on Dana, and I say that as someone who is usually never the conspiracy theorist. No other explanation makes sense.