It's insane how small Shaq makes "giant" UFC HWs look

Hong Man Choi was a pretty impressive specimen in his day.
Brock- the only one of the three puffing his chest out. Yes Brock, you could probably take Shaq.
Unless he can strike.
He's in much better shape relative to his age now than when he played ball.He was impressive but he didn't have the same kind of athleticisms to go with the height. He literally moved like molasses.
He was impressive but he didn't have the same kind of athleticisms to go with the height. He literally moved like molasses.
Dat 91" reach.
Yeah that will never happen.
It might take a generation or more but I'd love to see a day when a freak of nature like that trains and competes in MMA .
Imagine young Orlando Magic Shaq with a decade of MMA training. The speed, power, and athleticism would be unmatched.Shaq is a ONCE EVER athlete, I don't think the UFC will be paying the kind of money to get monsters like this.
View attachment 1065228
Shaq is a ONCE EVER athlete, I don't think the UFC will be paying the kind of money to get monsters like this.
View attachment 1065228
It's not even a sport is it?Shaq would have to cut a leg off to make the HW limit, and there would be no one for him to fight in a super HW division.
I know this doesn't go over well with sports fans, but basketball is not fighting, and great overall athleticism (the mythical and imaginary A-level athlete) does not mean they can fight. There are a lot of examples to support that.
Haha, you stole my post! Good one.Then look at how Yao Ming makes Shaq look normal
View attachment 1065226
No one is saying plop Shaq the basketball player in a cage and have him fight.Shaq would have to cut a leg off to make the HW limit, and there would be no one for him to fight in a super HW division.
I know this doesn't go over well with sports fans, but basketball is not fighting, and great overall athleticism (the mythical and imaginary A-level athlete) does not mean they can fight. There are a lot of examples to support that.
No one is saying plop Shaq the basketball player in a cage and have him fight.
We are saying IF there was the kind of money to attract a Shaq to MMA and he started training early like all MMA fighters do and developed normally from amateurs to regionals to then pros, he would obviously have a higher chance of being a great fighter due to height, size, length, and athleticism.