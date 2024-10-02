It's insane how small Shaq makes "giant" UFC HWs look

Söze Aldo

Söze Aldo

Fw7h8vfaEAASSa7


It might take a generation or more but I'd love to see a day when a freak of nature like that trains and competes in MMA .
 
Brock- the only one of the three puffing his chest out. Yes Brock, you could probably take Shaq.



Unless he can strike.
 
ryanrandy said:
Hong Man Choi was a pretty impressive specimen in his day.
He was impressive but he didn't have the same kind of athleticisms to go with the height. He literally moved like molasses.
 
Söze Aldo said:
He was impressive but he didn't have the same kind of athleticisms to go with the height. He literally moved like molasses.
He's in much better shape relative to his age now than when he played ball.

Sadly too because if he would've had a fraction of the effort to take care of his body he would truly be a GOAT.
 
I used to train bjj at the gym the Shaw went to - it wasn’t a big school at the time

He just wanted to be one of the guys, but there was no one he could rallly roll with
Nice guy tho
 
Shaq would have to cut a leg off to make the HW limit, and there would be no one for him to fight in a super HW division.

I know this doesn't go over well with sports fans, but basketball is not fighting, and great overall athleticism (the mythical and imaginary A-level athlete) does not mean they can fight. There are a lot of examples to support that.
 
joy2day said:
It's not even a sport is it?
Just a weird form of money laundering for men on stilts if you ask me!
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Then look at how Yao Ming makes Shaq look normal
View attachment 1065226
Haha, you stole my post! Good one.

Yao might be the biggest non-pathological giant ever. There's another interesting guy called Angus MacAskill that was allegedly as big or bigger, but it's long ago enough to cast some doubt on the claims.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Angus_MacAskill

Like another poster said though, Shaq is still possibly the most athletic at that size. Imo a build that's even taller/lankier may not be overly-optimal for fighting. But at the same time it's hard to get good data when the heavyweight weight cap is in place. There would likely only be 1-2 fighters, if that, above the current cap, so it wouldn't really change much. But it would still be nice. (Of course, keep drug testing and don't sign anyone completely out of shape)
 
joy2day said:
No one is saying plop Shaq the basketball player in a cage and have him fight.

We are saying IF there was the kind of money to attract a Shaq to MMA and he started training early like all MMA fighters do and developed normally from amateurs to regionals to then pros, he would obviously have a higher chance of being a great fighter due to height, size, length, and athleticism.
 
The Siege said:
Fuck it, I say it. Plop him in there. PLOP THEM ALL IN THERE.

LETS GET COOKIN.
 
"it's insane how numbers work - like 7 is really bigger than 6! Whoa!"
 
