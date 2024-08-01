It's illegal to help baby sea turtles escape predators if u don't have a permit.

Personally, I would save the turtle and feel very good about that because I'm a part of nature not apart from nature so what I do counts.



In that show my octopus friend, the guy lets an octopus get eaten by a shark after having been friends with that octopus for a long time... that makes the guy a terrible friend.



It's complicated but that's what I would do.



I would not make a permanent career out of standing on the beach protecting turtles though because that's untenable but if I'm there? for the time that I'm there? I'm going to do it.



It's the same during hunting season when men are out hunting deer. We are often in nature and so we're often in nature during hunting seasons. We are as noisy as we can be when in the proximity of hunters just giving our best effort to warn animals away.