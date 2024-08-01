It's illegal to help baby sea turtles escape predators if u don't have a permit.

If you see this happening before your eyes, are you interfering or respect the natural order of things ?

 
How would you feel if somebody stole your dinner? Let nature do its thang.
 
I would intervene and make some turtle soup and crab cakes. The true natural order.
 
Yes, you are interfering. Thats how species get through life. They dont have grocery stores.

Also, dont mess with nature or itll somehow mess with you....

Nah idgaf I'm helping the turtle fuck that bitch ass crab it can find something else to eat not on my watch. Fine me arrest me idc
I would interfere because I like turtles more than crabs.

But the crabs wouldn't get mad because I have protected them when the seagulls were trying to eat crabs.

The seagulls hate me but whatever. Fuck seagulls.
 
Fuck seagulls...


Fucking seagulls tried to steal my daughters food last week.

I started swinging my ukulele at those motherfuckers. The lifeguard was right there and looked at me... and he was like, go for it bro, fuck those seagulls up, I hope you get one.
 
It cuts off too early. Could be the crab just bangs the shit out of it but then lets it go
 
Yeah if I'm ever "fuck you rich" I'm taking my 12 gauge and a case of shells and shooting them shots till I run out of ammo, then I'll cut a check to the wildlife officer I'm with to cover the fine. Those shits are overprotected by stupid laws and they need to be culled.

As for the turtles: no. Circle of life shit, nature's balance, unintended consequences, butterfly effect, yadda yadda yadda.
 
Personally, I would save the turtle and feel very good about that because I'm a part of nature not apart from nature so what I do counts.

In that show my octopus friend, the guy lets an octopus get eaten by a shark after having been friends with that octopus for a long time... that makes the guy a terrible friend.

It's complicated but that's what I would do.

I would not make a permanent career out of standing on the beach protecting turtles though because that's untenable but if I'm there? for the time that I'm there? I'm going to do it.

It's the same during hunting season when men are out hunting deer. We are often in nature and so we're often in nature during hunting seasons. We are as noisy as we can be when in the proximity of hunters just giving our best effort to warn animals away.
 
Bring some bread. You will kill them at a higher percentage if you can shoot them when they land.

Yeah but that's like shooting fish in a barrel...be fun early on then need the challenge of shooting on the wing to keep it fun.
 
It makes sense that a crab would do that to a baby turtle tbh
 
Sounds fun, can I join?
 
I chucked my shoe at a seagull in highschool and a girl grabbed it and said "this will be in the principal's office!" Think she was like student vice president or something. So I had to go to the principal's office and hear about how I could get like a $500 fine for attacking a seagull lol.
 
I'll wait until the crab eats the turtle then I'll kill the crab and cook it and enjoy both.
 
If i'm in good mood crab get thrown away otherwise smash with rock
Saving baby turtle no doubt

Plus sea turtles eat fucktons of jellyfish so they're heroes <RomeroSalute>
 
