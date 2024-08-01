It's illegal to help baby sea turtles escape predators if u don't have a permit.

Simple Southerner
Leave One Wolf Alive And The Sheep Are Never Safe.
@Gold
- Joined
- May 12, 2018
- Messages
- 16,643
- Reaction score
- 21,122
If you see this happening before your eyes, are you interfering or respect the natural order of things ?
If you see this happening before your eyes, are you interfering or respect the natural order of things ?
Fuck seagulls...I would interfere because I like turtles more than crabs.
But the crabs wouldn't get mad because I have protected them when the seagulls were trying to eat crabs.
The seagulls hate me but whatever. Fuck seagulls.
Fuck seagulls...
Fucking seagulls tried to steal my daughters food last week.
I started swinging my ukulele at those motherfuckers. The lifeguard was right there and looked at me... and he was like, go for it bro, fuck those seagulls up, I hope you get one.
Bring some bread. You will kill them at a higher percentage if you can shoot them when they land.Yeah if I'm ever "fuck you rich" I'm taking my 12 gauge and a case of shells and shooting them shots till I run out of ammo, then I'll cut a check to the wildlife officer I'm with to cover the fine. Those shits are overprotected by stupid laws and they need to be culled.
As for the turtles: no. Circle of life shit, nature's balance, unintended consequences, butterfly effect, yadda yadda yadda.
Bring some bread. You will kill them at a higher percentage if you can shoot them when they land.
It makes sense that a crab would do that to a baby turtle tbhIt cuts off too early. Could be the crab just bangs the shit out of it but then lets it go
Yeah if I'm ever "fuck you rich" I'm taking my 12 gauge and a case of shells and shooting them shots till I run out of ammo, then I'll cut a check to the wildlife officer I'm with to cover the fine. Those shits are overprotected by stupid laws and they need to be culled.
I chucked my shoe at a seagull in highschool and a girl grabbed it and said "this will be in the principal's office!" Think she was like student vice president or something. So I had to go to the principal's office and hear about how I could get like a $500 fine for attacking a seagull lol.Fuck seagulls...
Fucking seagulls tried to steal my daughters food last week.
I started swinging my ukulele at those motherfuckers. The lifeguard was right there and looked at me... and he was like, go for it bro, fuck those seagulls up, I hope you get one.