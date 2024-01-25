It's A Wonderful Life/Wizard of Oz are Getting A Remake

Hart Break Kick 97
Pitbull Owner
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 20,045
- Reaction score
- 42,152
And it's by the same director lol
This is a film that should be on a list of "do not remake" list because it can never be duplicated or topped again. Leave it be.
This is a film that should be on a list of "do not remake" list because it can never be duplicated or topped again. Leave it be.
2 Of The Riskiest Movie Remakes Ever Are Being Made By The Same Filmmaker
Kenya Barris is boldly remaking two classics
screenrant.com
Last edited: