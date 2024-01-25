It's A Wonderful Life/Wizard of Oz are Getting A Remake

Hart Break Kick 97

Apr 6, 2020
Hart Break Kick 97 said:
And it's getting BLACKED

This is a film that should be on a list of "do not remake" list because it can never be duplicated or topped again. Leave it be.
Wtf?! You serious?

That's a classic that should never be touched. It's just too good.

And do you have a source by chance? Thanks.
 
The Family Man was already a pseudo remake that no one asked for.

I get why they remake everything. People always say they hate remakes and then turn out in droves to watch remakes. But I can only think of a handful of instances where remaking one of the all-time greats has turned out well (True Grit, Seven Samurai/Magnificent Seven/Bugs Life, The Mummy).

If they just can't bring themselves to develop an original idea, they should remake films that had a strong concept but a mediocre execution like Oceans 11 and Mr and Mrs Smith. Most of the audience didn't even know those were remakes.
 
jx820 said:
Most of the audience didn't even know those were remakes
I think a lot of people knew most of the films were remakes. Whenever a film is being advertised or the actors are promoting it, it's usually one of the first things said when discussing the film.
 
oh-no.gif
 
BisexualMMA said:
Santa better be trans or I'm not watching.
Lol, I'm chatting with a trans friend at the moment.

Best thing about her is , despite dressing like a lady now and having bits removed she's exactly the same person I've known for 20 years...so I get the same sick jokes and memes , same photos of hot women as that's still her preference.

Is good.
 
Hart Break Kick 97 said:
I think a lot of people knew most of the films were remakes. Whenever a film is being advertised or the actors are promoting it, it's usually one of the first things said when discussing the film.
My experience is purely anecdotal, but I don't think so.

There was a thread on here a week or two ago where people were unironically criticizing the new Mr and Mrs Smith show for being a remake of a Brad Pitt movie with basically no acknowledgement that the Brad Pitt version was a remake of a 1941 Hitchcock film.

When Oceans 11 came out I was right in their core demo and considered myself a movie buff. Basically none of my peers had heard of or seen the Rat Pack version. There just wasn't a lot of the 18 to 35 male demo in the early days of the internet that was caught up on midling Rat Pack movies from 20+ years before they were born. Maybe Clooney had to field a question about it from Regis or Leno, but I wasn't watching when it happened.
 
jx820 said:
I can only think of a handful of instances where remaking one of the all-time greats has turned out well (True Grit, Seven Samurai/Magnificent Seven/Bugs Life, The Mummy).
Dont forget Scarface, a movie thats beloved by half the people that are gonna be in here complaining about race swapping
 
Pliny Pete said:
Dont forget Scarface, a movie thats beloved by half the people that are gonna be in here complaining about race swapping
I hadn't even considered a race swap angle on that movie, but now that I'm thinking about it Magnificent 7 and Fist Full of Dollars are both race swap remakes that no one bitches about.
 
