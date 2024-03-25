It’s time to move these fight nights to week nights again?

It can’t rain all the time
Remember the days of Wednesday night fights? Was perfect for those non stacked cards because not like there is anything else better to do in the middle of the week. And it didn’t feel over-saturated

But, I guess with the new generation being their first feel for it, they wouldn’t know the difference.

I guess this is what they would call these days “MMA Privileged”
 
We used to have even more cards that we currently do little while back. And by that I mean ten years. I think we had three cards on weekends at least once. And even two on same day!
 
sonhow said:
We used to have even more cards that we currently do little while back. And by that I mean ten years. I think we had three cards on weekends at least once. And even two on same day!
That’s when we had competition. Had WEC and ufc on weekdays and strike force or affliction and ufc both on Saturday.

Now that was the good times
 
Sms_productions713 said:
That’s when we had completion. Had WEC and ufc on weekdays and strike force or affliction and ufc both on Saturday.

Now that was the good times
I think even in 2015 before Conor-Aldo we had card on thursaday and friday before the big ppv.
And people were not burned out. That was the peak of mma hype. Man even these forums are sooooo dead compared to those days.
 
I don't think it really works very well for the international audience. As a Brit there's no way I'm staying up that late on a week night and I wouldn't have time to watch it in the morning before work either.

Contender Series I can just about squeeze in, but a full 12-14 fight card, nope.
 
It doesn’t matter how shitty the cards are - violence is the product.
 
Dwcs is fantastic, breaks up the week really well , I would enjoy the odd card during the week but if I lived in a country in a different time zone and it started at 2 am on a work night that would be a piss off
 
Elvis. said:
Dwcs is fantastic, breaks up the week really well , I would enjoy the odd card during the week but if I lived in a country in a different time zone and it started at 2 am on a work night that would be a piss off
Contender Series season is the best time of the year for MMA fans IMO
 
