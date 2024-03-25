It’s time to move these fight nights to week nights again?

Sms_productions713
It can’t rain all the time
Remember the days of Wednesday night fights? Was perfect for those non stacked cards because not like there is anything else better to do in the middle of the week. And it didn’t feel over-saturated
But, I guess with the new generation being their first feel for it, they wouldn’t know the difference.
I guess this is what they would call these days “MMA Privileged”
