Are stacked PPVs worth having weaker Fight Night Cards?

Simple question. Lately we’ve been having more stacked ppvs with 298, 299, and 300 but the Fight Night cards have certainly been weaker in general. So is it worth it? Do you generally prefer to have one stacked card a month with the others being average at best? Or would you prefer they spread it out a little more, give every card a couple solid fights but with only occasional stacked cards?

My personal opinion, I prefer having one stacked card a month. The big nights are something to look forward to and get hyped for. Sure, the fight night cards are more frequent and will be less interesting but it’s a worthy trade off for me. Makes it easier to skip those if need be.
 
It’s nice to have a stacked ppv. But I don’t know if the UFC can get these bigger names to fight often enough to stack all ppv cards.

I see all the fights no matter what. So in the end it doesn’t matter too much to me. But if the UFC could stack the ppv each month. Then getting average on paper, FN cards is not something I would bitch about.

Just my opinion.
 
It’s nice to have a stacked ppv. But I don’t know if the UFC can get these bigger names to fight often enough to stack all ppv cards.

I see all the fights no matter what. So in the end it doesn’t matter too much to me. But if the UFC could stack the ppv each month. Then getting average on paper, FN cards is not something I would bitch about.

Just my opinion.
I also watch all anyways but I just like having those huge cards more frequently rather than a bunch of decent ones. How feasible it is to do it consistency though? Hard to say.
 
I'd prefer less stacked but still good ppvs if it means these fights nights have some fights of value. It sucks to have 3 out of 4 cards a month with nothing interesting on them.
 
Inb4 some dingus saying the PPVs and fight nights all suck anyways
 
Well, this "UFC is watered down" debate has been going on for a decade or two. I think it's safe to say that most fans claim that they prefer fewer, more stacked cards.

It was fun back in 03, 04, 05. When it went to 30 cards per year I told new fans they didn't know how good they had it, when they exclaimed it would be better to have one per month.

But 43 last year feels like too many.

I guess in a perfect world I would want UFC to be profitable, fighters paid more, and about 30 cards per year all non PPV's.

I do wonder how it's worth it to ESPN to pay so much for weekly cards that - me not knowing any actual numbers mind you - seem like they wouldn't bring in many viewers. I suppose sports content just costs that much.
 
I'd prefer less stacked but still good ppvs if it means these fights nights have some fights of value. It sucks to have 3 out of 4 cards a month with nothing interesting on them.
So say 299 for example dropped Page/Holland and Yan/Song. Those two instead headlined the Tuivasa/Tybura and Ribas/Namajunas card. Preferable? Still left with a good 299 card and those event get better headliners.
 
Stacked PPV’s and weaker fight night cards is fine by me but I feel like they should at least have a decent co-main and main event.

Honestly this recent stretch of cards has been great for me. Weakest overall card was this last one but obviously it got a ton of prospects primed for bigger things and had a fantastic comain and main.



PPV’s should feel special… Pedro vs Hansucker is not doing it even if the rest of the main card is stacked.
 
If a fight night has a good main and co main the rest is just to gauge newer fighters mostly. I'm fine with a stacked card a month, the main card and top fight of the prelims should all be worthy of their own thread each.
 
So say 299 for example dropped Page/Holland and Yan/Song. Those two instead headlined the Tuivasa/Tybura and Ribas/Namajunas card. Preferable? Still left with a good 299 card and those event get better headliners.
Yeah, that's still a great ppv. They killed the fight nights to overstack that card for some reason.
 
Most of the upcoming FNs are fine, it's only the Tuivasa Vs Tybura one that I think looks a little rough
 
I'm going to watch most of the product anyway, and usually either split the PPVs with 5+ people or hit a BDubs. So, I don't necessarily care. I do know that no matter what, people here are going to complain either way and the UFC is damned either way when it comes to PPVs as this place is filled with hardcore fans and they won't buy almost anything they sell regardless of what is on the card.
 
going to last year, there were a few amazing fight night cards and a few waterdowned PPVs. I'm not going to complain having UFC events almost every week, take the good with the bad.
 
Makes no difference to me. On paper vs live results are mostly 2 different animals. I tune in for everything if I can. Great fights are not guaranteed and just as often, unexpected.
 
Most of the upcoming FNs are fine, it's only the Tuivasa Vs Tybura one that I think looks a little rough
Not the best card on paper, but there are a couple of fights on the undercard that I find particularly intriguing.

- Bryan Battle vs Ange Loosa: Battle has been nothing short of fireworks since he unleashed Short Hair Pooh Bear on the WW division
- Christian Rodriguez vs Isaac Dulgarian - Cee-Rod has derailed a couple of hype trains recently (albeit while missing weight down at BW) and Dulgarian is as exciting of a prospect as you can get. If he was at a higher weight class I think he would be on everybody's radar. If you have 15 minutes, you can go watch ALL 6 of his professional fights.
 
I kinda feel like the whole PPV vs network broadcast model almost requires the non-PPV cards to be on the weaker side, else what are you really paying for on the PPVs?

My favorite era is back in the early 00s, one big PPV a month, some decent fight night cards mostly full of TUF or other up and comers.
 
Here's an idea- pay better, and there will be better talent on the fight night cards.
 
I always will lean toward stacked ppvs. It probably isn't sustainable over the course of year but at least attempt to give us that. Especially given prices of tickets and to order the ppv. Fight NIght cards have been weak but they have been in the APEX and maybe that's by design. I'm okay with it. I'll be watching.
 
I kinda feel like the whole PPV vs network broadcast model almost requires the non-PPV cards to be on the weaker side, else what are you really paying for on the PPVs?

My favorite era is back in the early 00s, one big PPV a month, some decent fight night cards mostly full of TUF or other up and comers.
I say just abolish PPVs completely and go to a subscription service. Then it wouldn’t seem like certain cards need to be stacked, can more easily spread talent across and deliver consistently solid cards.
 
