Are stacked PPVs worth having weaker Fight Night Cards?

Simple question. Lately we’ve been having more stacked ppvs with 298, 299, and 300 but the Fight Night cards have certainly been weaker in general. So is it worth it? Do you generally prefer to have one stacked card a month with the others being average at best? Or would you prefer they spread it out a little more, give every card a couple solid fights but with only occasional stacked cards?
My personal opinion, I prefer having one stacked card a month. The big nights are something to look forward to and get hyped for. Sure, the fight night cards are more frequent and will be less interesting but it’s a worthy trade off for me. Makes it easier to skip those if need be.
