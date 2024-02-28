Are stacked PPVs worth having weaker Fight Night Cards?

Well, this "UFC is watered down" debate has been going on for a decade or two. I think it's safe to say that most fans claim that they prefer fewer, more stacked cards.



It was fun back in 03, 04, 05. When it went to 30 cards per year I told new fans they didn't know how good they had it, when they exclaimed it would be better to have one per month.



But 43 last year feels like too many.



I guess in a perfect world I would want UFC to be profitable, fighters paid more, and about 30 cards per year all non PPV's.



I do wonder how it's worth it to ESPN to pay so much for weekly cards that - me not knowing any actual numbers mind you - seem like they wouldn't bring in many viewers. I suppose sports content just costs that much.