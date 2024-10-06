It’s not that Bautista won poorly, it’s that he has no argument to win

I’m seeing a LOT of people going out and saying something like “I can’t believe Bautista did that to a legend like Aldo, he was scared to strike, but he did what he had to” or “the rules need to change, you shouldn’t be able to win like that”



Both of these are wrong because Mario Bautista has zero (0) argument to win that fight. In the 3rd round, he was outstruck 20 to 19 on total strikes, 17 to 10 on significant strikes, and had zero effective grappling. No takedowns, dominant positions, submission attempts, reversals etc



Effective Striking/Grappling is number 1, if 100% equal then effective aggression, if 100% equal then fighting area control. Fighting area control is what bautista had, and even then Aldo arguably got that too if we had to look at that becuase of his takedown defense



BUT we don’t have to look at that because we can score the fight using the main criteria, Aldo won the effective striking so he wins the round



If Aldo had genuinely landed ONE (1) punch, and Bautista had landed 0, but pushed Aldo against the fence for 4 minutes and 55 seconds of the round, Aldo still would have won the round according to the criteria