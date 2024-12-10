Bautista Aldo and Brown Battle are the exact same fight

brown clearly won the third round. Don’t tell me about clinch control cause it’s not a factor in the scoring



Aldo got pushed against the fence but landed more and better strikes than Bautista = robbery and everyone freaks out



Randy brown gets pushed against the fence and clearly lands more and the cleanest most impactful strikes = who cares, clinch control definitely won it for battle



No one gives a shit about Randy brown so barely anyone sticks up for him. Everyone loves aldo so the internet goes crazy







And what this made super apparent to me is that the majority of fans still have no fucking clue what the scoring criteria is



And don’t get me started on joe rogan and his “well the judges gotta go with battle cause he pushed brown against the fence” pound for pound worst commentator



Sick of this shit