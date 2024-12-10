Bautista Aldo and Brown Battle are the exact same fight

brown clearly won the third round. Don’t tell me about clinch control cause it’s not a factor in the scoring

Aldo got pushed against the fence but landed more and better strikes than Bautista = robbery and everyone freaks out

Randy brown gets pushed against the fence and clearly lands more and the cleanest most impactful strikes = who cares, clinch control definitely won it for battle

No one gives a shit about Randy brown so barely anyone sticks up for him. Everyone loves aldo so the internet goes crazy



And what this made super apparent to me is that the majority of fans still have no fucking clue what the scoring criteria is

And don’t get me started on joe rogan and his “well the judges gotta go with battle cause he pushed brown against the fence” pound for pound worst commentator

Sick of this shit
 
You do know clinch control is considered effective grappling right? Pushing and trapping someone against their will against the cage is effective grappling.
 
Bend NvR Break said:
You do know clinch control is considered effective grappling right? Pushing and trapping someone against their will against the cage is effective grappling.
Effective grappling is execution of takedowns, submission attempts, dominant positions and reversals. Explain to me what advantage is achieved by using all your energy to get stuck in a 50/50 position that doesn’t stop your opponent from hitting you basically as much as you can hit them
 
RonDante said:
Effective grappling is execution of takedowns, submission attempts, dominant positions and reversals. Explain to me what advantage is achieved by using all your energy to get stuck in a 50/50 position that doesn’t stop your opponent from hitting you basically as much as you can hit them
It's not 50/50 if you want to be in that position and your opponent doesn't. You're enforcing your will on your opponent making him do something he doesn't want to do.
 
Bend NvR Break said:
It's not 50/50 if you want to be in that position and your opponent doesn't. You're enforcing your will on your opponent making him do something he doesn't want to do.
So korn Gracie was winning against Bryce Mitchell the entire time they fought because he wanted to be on bottom?
 
RonDante said:
So korn Gracie was winning against Bryce Mitchell the entire time they fought because he wanted to be on bottom?
No. Being on the bottom is not a dominant position. But it is a chance to finish the fight. It's just like a counter striker. If they don't finish a fight they're going to lose a decision. Kron knee that if he didn't get a finish he was going to lose a decision.

And pulling guard ended up getting him smashed and finished. He intentionally put himself in a disadvantageous position trying to pull off a sub
 
Bend NvR Break said:
No. Being on the bottom is not a dominant position. But it is a chance to finish the fight. It's just like a counter striker. If they don't finish a fight they're going to lose a decision. Kron knee that if he didn't get a finish he was going to lose a decision.

And pulling guard ended up getting him smashed and finished. He intentionally put himself in a disadvantageous position trying to pull off a sub
So just because he wanted to be on bottom doesn’t mean it was an advantageous position. So just becuase battle wanted t be in a 50/50 position against the fence doesn’t mean it was an advantageous position
 
