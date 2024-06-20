  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Issy is one of the greatest fighters of all time. However, I'm worried about his mindset.

big franklin

big franklin

franklin
@Green
Joined
Apr 17, 2022
Messages
1,033
Reaction score
2,993
Issy is the #1 PFP active fighter. There's no doubt about it.

Talented, hard-working, good looks... this guy ticks all the right boxes.

Most importantly, he has a good team. Personally, I think Mendez and Khabib are the best in the business right now. Khamzat needs to hit them up ASAP.

Despite all this, I'm concerned about Issy's mindset. He's making a huge mistake... one many PFP greats have made. I call it the 'PFP trap'.

Let me explain...

Usman 'n' Volkanovski.

Usman 'n' Volkanovski both had the same mindset prior to their downfall. Both of them were too focused on becoming multi-division champs and both fighters ended up getting KO'D in their own division.

Issy himself said that he wants to move up to welterweight after a few more fights. This concerns me.

Make no mistake, no one in the LW division is worthy enough of even being mentioned in the same sentence as Issy. He's just that good.

But that's not the case at welterweight. There's some big boy boys there... Leon, Shavkat, Ian Garry... the list goes on.

LW to WW is a huge jump. If Issy wants to fight at welterweight, he needs to do it right.

Credit where credit is due, Jon's transition to HW was well executed. He relinquished the belt, bulked up and trained for his new division. No corners cut.

Some of you may be tempted to bring up Potent (MW x LHW champ). In Potent's case, he has 0 title defences at MW and moved up to the least stacked division in the UFC (+ don't forget the favorable matchmaking and how much of a freak weight cutter he is).

Issy should approach with caution He might be the invincible guy at LW but at WW he looks beatable.
 
Last edited:
Izzy got that dog in him...
fe7xvhowaaanvbhtW5N_display.jpg


Don't worry TS ><
 
Silly names aside, yeah, WW is going to be a huge test for Makhachev. That's why I want to see it if he beats Arman. We could see a "there's a reason for weight classes" performance or the start of a potential GOAT run.
 
"That's why no one will remember your name." - Achilles.

Makhachev has got Armand, Gamrot, Holloway as possible opponents in the next year or so. If he want to move up to Welterweight, let him. He's just wanting to be great.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,796
Messages
55,717,938
Members
174,911
Latest member
Yakuza13

Share this page

Back
Top