Issy is one of the greatest fighters of all time. However, I'm worried about his mindset.

Issy is the #1 PFP active fighter. There's no doubt about it.



Talented, hard-working, good looks... this guy ticks all the right boxes.



Most importantly, he has a good team. Personally, I think Mendez and Khabib are the best in the business right now. Khamzat needs to hit them up ASAP.



Despite all this, I'm concerned about Issy's mindset. He's making a huge mistake... one many PFP greats have made. I call it the 'PFP trap'.



Let me explain...



Usman 'n' Volkanovski.



Usman 'n' Volkanovski both had the same mindset prior to their downfall. Both of them were too focused on becoming multi-division champs and both fighters ended up getting KO'D in their own division.



Issy himself said that he wants to move up to welterweight after a few more fights. This concerns me.



Make no mistake, no one in the LW division is worthy enough of even being mentioned in the same sentence as Issy. He's just that good.



But that's not the case at welterweight. There's some big boy boys there... Leon, Shavkat, Ian Garry... the list goes on.



LW to WW is a huge jump. If Issy wants to fight at welterweight, he needs to do it right.



Credit where credit is due, Jon's transition to HW was well executed. He relinquished the belt, bulked up and trained for his new division. No corners cut.



Some of you may be tempted to bring up Potent (MW x LHW champ). In Potent's case, he has 0 title defences at MW and moved up to the least stacked division in the UFC (+ don't forget the favorable matchmaking and how much of a freak weight cutter he is).



Issy should approach with caution He might be the invincible guy at LW but at WW he looks beatable.