That didn't take long. So Sherdogers gonna condemn this or cheer for it?
Israel has “seized” territory in Syrian-controlled areas of the Golan Heights, as its military warned Syrians living in five villages close to the Israeli-occupied portion of the strategic area to “stay home”.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he ordered Israeli forces to grab a buffer zone in the Golan Heights established by a 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria, after a lightning advance by Syrian opposition forces ended Bashar al-Assad’s rule.
Israel grabs buffer zone in Syria’s Golan, tells villagers to stay home
Israeli forces also bomb weapons depots in southern Syria and the capital Damascus, Israeli media reports.
