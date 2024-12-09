It is as shocking as it is unbelievable that the world can't stand up to these shitbags.If you don't really care and just feel like trolling, don't bother reading on.For anyone who hasn't seen this and cares about what the hell is actually happening, know that the Jerusalem post on September 25, 2024 published this story. For years this was a conspiracy theory, but here we are today.This brazen admission from their version of the NY Times, although disappeared from their site, is still available through the wayback.Cliffs:...the term "Greater Israel"... varies in meaning, ranging from symbolic or spiritual interpretations to literal geographical claimsthe biblical boundaries of the Land of Israel as promised to the Jewish people... includes parts of modern-day Israel, the West Bank, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Iraq.Hashem made a covenant with Avram, saying:This amounts to an intentional misinterpretation of our religious text by pseudo-religious psychopaths, and with full, unwavering support from our supposedly own government, still shipping them all the bombs and money they want as American families continue to eat out of dumpsters.These incredible ancient civilizations representing our ancient Holy world, their museums, libraries, the amazing architecture, let alone all the humanity in this region are systematically being wiped off the map right now, as we post.Western values?Showing myself out with very sad face.All love, pimps.