International Israeli Troops Crosses Syrian Border to Occupy Entirety of Golan Heights

That didn't take long. So Sherdogers gonna condemn this or cheer for it?
Israel has “seized” territory in Syrian-controlled areas of the Golan Heights, as its military warned Syrians living in five villages close to the Israeli-occupied portion of the strategic area to “stay home”.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he ordered Israeli forces to grab a buffer zone in the Golan Heights established by a 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria, after a lightning advance by Syrian opposition forces ended Bashar al-Assad’s rule.
www.aljazeera.com

Israel grabs buffer zone in Syria’s Golan, tells villagers to stay home

Israeli forces also bomb weapons depots in southern Syria and the capital Damascus, Israeli media reports.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
What joice dovtheyvhave . Would you want to border an Islamic Jihad neighbor. They want to protect themselves from terrible groups who they seem to keep supporting somehow. Not thinking about the future just the present like our dumb decisions regarding Afghanistan. Say hello to your Afghan level neighbor they make Hezbollah look like nice guys.
 
Not really bothered. Syria was already occupied by uninvited guests in Turkey and USA, and had invited guests too.

Until Syria can form some sort of credible government that one can trust to not be war mongering and instead functional with some degree of respect for human rights, it only makes sense for neighbors to want to 1) protect themselves, and 2) hopefully have Syrians protected from other Syrians.
 
It is as shocking as it is unbelievable that the world can't stand up to these shitbags.

If you don't really care and just feel like trolling, don't bother reading on.

For anyone who hasn't seen this and cares about what the hell is actually happening, know that the Jerusalem post on September 25, 2024 published this story. For years this was a conspiracy theory, but here we are today.

This brazen admission from their version of the NY Times, although disappeared from their site, is still available through the wayback.

Cliffs:
The Torah provides clear guidelines regarding the areas we were commanded to conquer when taking possession of the land....

...the term "Greater Israel"... varies in meaning, ranging from symbolic or spiritual interpretations to literal geographical claims.... the biblical boundaries of the Land of Israel as promised to the Jewish people... includes parts of modern-day Israel, the West Bank, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Iraq.

Hashem made a covenant with Avram, saying:

To your descendants, I have given this land—from the river of Egypt to the great river, the Euphrates."

VJDx12z.png


This amounts to an intentional misinterpretation of our religious text by pseudo-religious psychopaths, and with full, unwavering support from our supposedly own government, still shipping them all the bombs and money they want as American families continue to eat out of dumpsters.

These incredible ancient civilizations representing our ancient Holy world, their museums, libraries, the amazing architecture, let alone all the humanity in this region are systematically being wiped off the map right now, as we post.

Western values?

Showing myself out with very sad face.

All love, pimps.
 
First the Golan was a buffer zone, now the Golan needs a buffer zone.
Israel needs a Lebensraum.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
First the Golan was a buffer zone, now the Golan needs a buffer zone.
Israel needs a Lebensraum.
Lebensraum is a German concept of expansionism and Völkisch nationalism, the philosophy and policies of which were common to German politics from the 1890s to the 1940s.

<6>
 
PhitePhan said:
Lebensraum is a German concept of expansionism and Völkisch nationalism, the philosophy and policies of which were common to German politics from the 1890s to the 1940s.

<6>
oh damn, it certainly doesn't apply here!
 
