While many in the pro-Palestinian camp have given Trump credit for pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza, he was overwhelmingly pro-Israel in his first term and is likely to be the same in the next four years.



Trump has been willing to give the Israeli right-wing several wins in the past even when it has gone against long-term US policy. For example, he moved the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognised Israel’s illegal annexation of the Syrian Golan Heights in his first term in office. He also presented an initiative that would have recognised Israeli sovereignty over illegal settlement blocs in the West Bank.