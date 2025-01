No.

What has been the Israeli response to the sanctions lifting?​



a severe and blatant foreign intervention in Israel’s internal affairs”

Is this a sign of what Trump’s policy on Israel and Palestine will be?​

Through 2024, the period when the US sanctions were imposed, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) recorded the highest numbers of attacks in the nearly two decades since OCHA began documenting such incidents, noting “approximately 4,250 Palestinians displaced 1,760 structures destroyed, and about 1,400 incidents involving Israeli settlers across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem”.Al Jazeera and rights groups, including Amnesty International, have tracked numerous incidents of settler violence against Palestinian homes over the course of Israel’s war on Gaza and consistently found settler attacks to have either been ignored or even abetted by security forces under the command of Ben-Gvir.Both Smotrich and Ben-Gvir celebrated the sanctions revocation by Trump.Posting on social media Ben-Gvir wrote that he welcomed the “historic decision of incoming US President Donald Trump to lift the sanctions imposed by the Biden administration on the settlers of Judea and Samaria”, he said, using the term for the occupied West Bank used by the Israeli government.Finance Minister Smotrich was equally explicit, characterising the sanctions as “While many in the pro-Palestinian camp have given Trump credit for pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza, he was overwhelmingly pro-Israel in his first term and is likely to be the same in the next four years.Trump has been willing to give the Israeli right-wing several wins in the past even when it has gone against long-term US policy. For example, he moved the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognised Israel’s illegal annexation of the Syrian Golan Heights in his first term in office. He also presented an initiative that would have recognised Israeli sovereignty over illegal settlement blocs in the West Bank.