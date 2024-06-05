Israel Secretly Targets U.S. Lawmakers With Influence Campaign on Gaza War Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs ordered the operation, which used fake social media accounts urging U.S. lawmakers to fund Israel’s military, according to officials and documents about the effort.

If there was CHINAPAC, where a PAC was specifically aligned with China, and securing billions of dollars for China, and sophisticated weaponry for China, we would be up and arms, and talking about taking money from CHINAPAC as potentially treasonous. How it is possible for a lawmaker to take money from an entity who's sole mission is around ANOTHER COUNTRY'S interests, and still be acting in the best interest of the US and our citizens? Click to expand...

There is a clear difference between speaking publicly or in person to convince others and deploying a fake bot army to sway American lawmakers. One is above board. The other is underhanded. Click to expand...

So an "ally" is engaged in a covert, deceptive influence campaign targeting U.S. officials. Can't think of another U.S. "ally" that tries to do the same, especially an "ally" we subsidize to the tune of billions a year. Brazen. Click to expand...

Why is a tiny foreign country that most Americans have 0 connection to, allowed so much control and influence over our establishment? Click to expand...

Surprise surprise! Why does this foreign country get to have so much influence over our government? Our relationship with them provides no benefit to us, in fact they are a huge liability. Click to expand...

Drawing straight out of Vladimir Putin's playbook, after also being indicted like his Russian counterpart by the ICC for war crimes, Netanyahu's government has tried to influence American elections by running a disinformation campaign on social media.According to the New York Times, "Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs ordered the operation, which used fake social media accounts urging U.S. lawmakers to fund Israel’s military", and "The campaign began in October and remains active on the platform X. At its peak, it used hundreds of fake accounts that posed as real Americans on X, Facebook and Instagram to post pro-Israel comments. The accounts focused on U.S. lawmakers, particularly ones who are Black and Democrats, such as Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader from New York, and Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia, with posts urging them to continue funding Israel’s military."While "Countries such as Iran, China, North Korea, Russia and the US have previously been linked to similar tactics aimed at influencing public opinion and creating controversy.""If verified, this would be the first known campaign by the Israeli government to directly influence US lawmakers."Meta has shutdown the accounts related to the incident but they're still active on X.Due to the privileged status of Israel in American politics it's unlikely anything will come out of it, however, is it even legal for a foreign government to use American social media companies, to pose as Americans and try to influence elections? How different is that from the Russian 2016 interference that involved targeted ads to certain demographics? It's certainly not the same as the hacking of the e-mails, however, is it still interference, if to a lesser degree?Or just a big nothing burger from the Greatest Ally?Comment section on the NYT, taken from reader's picks, mostly negative about Israel:About AIPAC:Replying to a guy who said every country has the right to lobby for its interests in the US:Link without paywall: