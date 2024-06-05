  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Elections Israel Secretly Targets U.S. Lawmakers With Influence Campaign

Drawing straight out of Vladimir Putin's playbook, after also being indicted like his Russian counterpart by the ICC for war crimes, Netanyahu's government has tried to influence American elections by running a disinformation campaign on social media.
According to the New York Times, "Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs ordered the operation, which used fake social media accounts urging U.S. lawmakers to fund Israel’s military", and "The campaign began in October and remains active on the platform X. At its peak, it used hundreds of fake accounts that posed as real Americans on X, Facebook and Instagram to post pro-Israel comments. The accounts focused on U.S. lawmakers, particularly ones who are Black and Democrats, such as Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader from New York, and Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia, with posts urging them to continue funding Israel’s military."
Israel Secretly Targets U.S. Lawmakers With Influence Campaign on Gaza War

Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs ordered the operation, which used fake social media accounts urging U.S. lawmakers to fund Israel’s military, according to officials and documents about the effort.
While "Countries such as Iran, China, North Korea, Russia and the US have previously been linked to similar tactics aimed at influencing public opinion and creating controversy."
"If verified, this would be the first known campaign by the Israeli government to directly influence US lawmakers."

Meta has shutdown the accounts related to the incident but they're still active on X.
Due to the privileged status of Israel in American politics it's unlikely anything will come out of it, however, is it even legal for a foreign government to use American social media companies, to pose as Americans and try to influence elections? How different is that from the Russian 2016 interference that involved targeted ads to certain demographics? It's certainly not the same as the hacking of the e-mails, however, is it still interference, if to a lesser degree?
Or just a big nothing burger from the Greatest Ally?



Comment section on the NYT, taken from reader's picks, mostly negative about Israel:
About AIPAC:
If there was CHINAPAC, where a PAC was specifically aligned with China, and securing billions of dollars for China, and sophisticated weaponry for China, we would be up and arms, and talking about taking money from CHINAPAC as potentially treasonous. How it is possible for a lawmaker to take money from an entity who's sole mission is around ANOTHER COUNTRY'S interests, and still be acting in the best interest of the US and our citizens?
Replying to a guy who said every country has the right to lobby for its interests in the US:
There is a clear difference between speaking publicly or in person to convince others and deploying a fake bot army to sway American lawmakers. One is above board. The other is underhanded.
So an "ally" is engaged in a covert, deceptive influence campaign targeting U.S. officials. Can't think of another U.S. "ally" that tries to do the same, especially an "ally" we subsidize to the tune of billions a year. Brazen.
Why is a tiny foreign country that most Americans have 0 connection to, allowed so much control and influence over our establishment?
Surprise surprise! Why does this foreign country get to have so much influence over our government? Our relationship with them provides no benefit to us, in fact they are a huge liability.
Link without paywall:
Israel Secretly Targets U.S. Lawmakers With Influence Campaign on Gaza War

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel organized and paid for an influence campaign last year targeting U.S. lawmakers and the American public with pro-Israel messaging, as it aimed to foster support for its actions in the war in the Gaza Strip, according to officials involved in the effort and documents...
I'll never understand the amount of cuckery the US is willing to take from israel.
 
If true its not surprising... I feel that many countries will be using this tactic including the US in the future to influence things. Will see.
 
This is already obvious. Israel has a lot of power over US politicians.
 
Comment section on the NYT, taken from reader's picks, mostly negative about Israel:
Replying to a guy who said every country has the right to lobby for its interests in the US:
I can’t access the article. What is the “disinformation”? And why quote random readers negative opinions? Probably resident shertards…..
 
Secretly? It's no secret the Israelis have a chit ton of influence over the American government and media.
 
They don't need to be secretive about it. AIPAC does this right out in the open.
 
kflo said:
I can’t access the article. What is the “disinformation”? And why quote random readers negative opinions? Probably resident shertards…..
These were just the most voted comments. The NYT is mostly read by liberals but it's a very large newspaper regardless, so lots of people read it.
There is a paywall for the NYT, Yahoo copied it there, it's the same article, I'm going to edit the OP:
www.yahoo.com

Israel Secretly Targets U.S. Lawmakers With Influence Campaign on Gaza War

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel organized and paid for an influence campaign last year targeting U.S. lawmakers and the American public with pro-Israel messaging, as it aimed to foster support for its actions in the war in the Gaza Strip, according to officials involved in the effort and documents...
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com
 
