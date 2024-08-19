biscuitsbrah said: Yeah if I was Adesanya I’d be decently content with my performance. Much better to perform and then get finished out of nowhere instead of getting completely shut down against Strickland and lose a decision Click to expand...

Do you think he feels like the success DDP had was bullshit sir?What I mean is, do think he feels like the finish was a fluke?, and that Dricus was just at the right place at the right time (in the fight)?It seems that he feels like he was in total control until that moment.