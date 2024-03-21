Israel Adesanya adds to $20m property portfolio with self-named subdivision

MMA fighter Israel Adesanya is fast becoming one of New Zealand’s most prominent “mega landlords” having been on a subdivision spree across the country.
Most recently, the opportunity to rent a new build home from the “stylebender” in Palmerston North saw a flurry of interest.

The development, named Adesanya Close, is the latest addition to an expanding property portfolio which has reached a value in excess of $20 million, property records show.
Adesanya previously has remarked to international media that he owned more than 19 properties, but Thompson said it would be much more than that now.
“By the end of this year, I will have 15 on my own, and I know of others who are managing his properties.
“He owns properties from Auckland to Dunedin.”

Records show Adesanya owns subdivisions on Fitzherbert Avenue in Palmerston North and Liverpool Street in Whanganui, as well as various townhouses in West Auckland and a rural block in Oratia.

Adesanya previously told MMA Fighting blog that had been investing in property as something to fall back on once he retired from combat sport.
“We know guys in this game that are fighting at an age that they should not be fighting at, even right now. You have to set yourself up right,” he said.

The three bedroom homes at Adesanya Close were listed at $750 week to rent, but at least one of them has also been listed as “El Beracca Retreat” on Expedia and AirBnB for up to $400 a night.

So many houses and he started with backdoor of costa
 
Is this really worth 20 mil??????
no he has multiple properties that are in total worth $20 Million... also most likely he has them on loans... meaning he hasn't paid $20 Million and doesn't outright own them... but he has $20 Million in properties.
 
no he has multiple properties that are in total worth $20 Million... also most likely he has them on loans... meaning he hasn't paid $20 Million and doesn't outright own them... but he has $20 Million in properties.
Right, not liquid at all I'd imagine. The real money in property investment is refinancing properties after they're paid-off.
 
I remember a similar thread about Conor McGregor attempting to build real estate in Ireland.

The reactions were different and it was wastelanded.

This one has two mods pressing like.

I assume racism. Or Chinese interference.
Not a lot of people like McGregor on here. Go on r/mma, a lot of McGregor fans and there’s decent updates on him a lot.

Good on Izzy for his wealth.
 
Really shows you how small NZ is if Israel is now a "mega landlord"
 
